Delhi Riots 2020: Who was Ankit Sharma? Why was he stabbed 51 times, his body dumped in drain?

On February 25, IB officer Ankit Sharma returned home from work to find the situation outside highly volatile. As per eyewitness accounts and the police chargesheet, he stepped out to try and calm the crowd.

In the 2020 northeast Delhi riots case, a local court convicted ex-AAP MLA Tahir Hussain and four others for the killing of IB officer Ankit Sharma. The 26-year-old officer’s body was discovered in a drain on February 26 during the communal unrest.

Hussain and the others — Javed, Anas, Nazim and Kasim — were convicted of murder, rioting and related offences. The charge of criminal conspiracy, however, did not stand.

The court also acquitted six additional accused for want of evidence.

Who was Ankit Sharma?

Ankit Sharma was a 26-year-old Intelligence Bureau (IB) security assistant who was brutally murdered during the northeast Delhi communal riots in February 2020.

What exactly happened that day?

The northeast Delhi area plunged into chaos in February 2020 as protesters for and against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) turned violent.

The violence quickly spread to areas like Chand Bagh, Khajuri Khas and Mustafabad. Mobs pelted stones, set fire to shops and vehicles, and gunshots were reported in several localities.

On February 25, IB officer Ankit Sharma returned home from work to find the situation outside highly volatile. As per eyewitness accounts and the police chargesheet, he stepped out to try and calm the crowd.

He ended up in a spot near a mosque and the former AAP MLA’s home where rioters had taken positions. The crowd quickly surrounded him, moving ahead and chanting slogans.

When Sharma tried to leave, they grabbed him and dragged him to the local politician Tahir Hussain’s house. It was there that he was attacked with sharp weapons and killed.

Ankit was stabbed 51 times (including 12 severe stab wounds), was dumped into a local drain to destroy evidence.

Ankit's father registered FIR

Ravinder Kumar, the IB officer’s father, said Sharma had left on the evening of February 25, 2020 and didn’t return. On February 26, Kumar was told about a body found in a drain. On identifying it, Kumar — himself a former police officer — was shattered by the loss.

On February 26, Kumar lodged a missing complaint with the police. During the search, locals told officers that a young man had been killed and his body thrown into a drain.

The body was later retrieved with the help of divers. The extent of the injuries and the postmortem findings left the country stunned. The body had 51 deep cuts made by knives and other sharp weapons.

Doctors said he had been struck repeatedly with such force that his lungs and brain suffered severe damage. He died on the spot due to massive blood loss. The body was dumped in the drain to destroy evidence and make identification harder.

About the 2020 Delhi Roits

The 2020 Delhi riots took place from February 23 to 26 in northeast Delhi, amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). What began as clashes between protesters and counter-protesters soon spiraled into large-scale communal violence, with incidents of arson, stone-pelting and firing reported across the area.

The unrest claimed 53 lives and left over 500 people injured. Homes, shops, schools and religious sites were also damaged or destroyed.