Delhi Riots 2020: Umar Khalid gets one-week interim bail in UAPA case to attend sister's wedding

Umar Khalid - File Image

A Delhi court on Monday granted interim bail to student activist Umar Khalid for a week in the larger conspiracy case of 2020 NorthEast Delhi riots. Khalid had sought the interim bail to attend his sister’s wedding.

According to the order passed by Additional Sessions Judges Amitabh Rawat, the interim bail will remain subject to conditions. It will begin on December 23 and Khalid will have to surrender on December 30, reported Live Law.

Khalid had moved an application seeking two weeks' interim bail -- from December 20 to January 3 -- for his sister's wedding.

Khalid was booked under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being a mastermind of the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. The violence had erupted during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Khalid was arrested by the Delhi Police in September 2020. He was discharged in a case related to the riots on December 3.