Delhi riots: 167 FIRs registered, 885 arrested

Delhi Police on Saturday said it received no complaints of violence from the Northeast district where communal riots earlier this week have claimed at least 42 lives.

The Police said it has registered 167 FIRs in connection with the various incidents of violence out of which 36 cases have been registered under Arms Act.

It said 885 persons have been detained or arrested based on the FIRs.

To control the misinformation on the social media, Delhi Police said 13 cases have been registered against accounts operating from different platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Several social media accounts & web links involved in the circulation of unlawful, offensive content have been suspended, it said.

Meanwhile, acting Delhi Police chief SN Shrivastava, who took charge from outgoing commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Saturday, said his priority is to restore peace in the national capital and ensure communal harmony.

Shrivastava, a 1985-batch IPS officer, was repatriated from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and appointed as the special commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of Delhi Police this week as Delhi Police struggled to contain communal violence in various parts of northeast Delhi.

He has now been given the additional charge of the Delhi Police Commissioner.

Shrivastava said authorities have taken various measures to restore communal harmony in the city.

Police have started a massive outreach programme and senior officers have been meeting and speaking with people from every community in order to build confidence among them, he said.

"To avoid such incidents in future, cases will be registered in crimes that were committed and we will try to arrest the accused involved so that legal proceedings can be initiated at the earliest," he said.