Delhi Results 2020: 63 of 66 Congress candidates lose deposits, DPCC chief Chopra resigns

Headlines

Noida flood situation: Hindon river to reach danger water level mark soon after heavy rainfall

PM Kisan 14th installment: PM Modi to release Rs 17,000 crore to 8.5 crore beneficiaries today

DNA Special: How eye flu cases are increasing in India, know its causes, symptoms and tips for prevention

Nothing Compares 2 U singer Sinéad O'Connor passes away at 56

Delhi: Alcoholic son plans to sell house for liquor money, kills mother after she stops him

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Noida flood situation: Hindon river to reach danger water level mark soon after heavy rainfall

PM Kisan 14th installment: PM Modi to release Rs 17,000 crore to 8.5 crore beneficiaries today

DNA Special: How eye flu cases are increasing in India, know its causes, symptoms and tips for prevention

9 motivational quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam

5 action-packed scenes from Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 trailer 

Players who have hit maximum sixes in ODI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi

Opposition bloc moves no-confidence motion in Parliament against Modi govt

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

Nothing Compares 2 U singer Sinéad O'Connor passes away at 56

Ameesha Patel says she keeps blocking Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma on WhatsApp: 'We share father-daughter relationship'

Sunny Deol gets emotional at Gadar 2 trailer launch event, Ameesha Patel's reaction wins internet

HomeIndia

India

Delhi Results 2020: 63 of 66 Congress candidates lose deposits, DPCC chief Chopra resigns

Only three Congress candidates - Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar, Devender Yadav from Badli and Abhishek Dutt from Kasturba Nagar – were able to save their deposits.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 12, 2020, 12:14 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years under Sheila Dikshit, on Tuesday scored a duck for the second consecutive time in the assembly elections, with 63 of its 66 candidates losing deposits. 

In what ended up being a bipolar contest between the AAP and the BJP, the Congress was placed at the distant third position on all the city's 66 seats it contested. The Congress had given away four seats to its Bihar ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). 

A candidate loses his or her deposit if they fail to secure less than 1/6th of the total votes polled. 

Only three Congress candidates - Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar, Devender Yadav from Badli and Abhishek Dutt from Kasturba Nagar – were able to save their deposits. 

Lovely recieved 21,913 votes (19.14%), Yadav got 27,449 votes (19.66%) and Dutt polled 19,648 votes (21.42%) in February 8 elections.  

The AAP won 62 out of 70 assembly seats, while the BJP improved its 2015 tally of three to eight this year.

The Congress secured 4.26% of votes against the AAP's 53.57% and BJP's 38.51% vote share. 

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, the Congress had a vote share of 9.7% against the BJP's 32.7% and the AAP's 54.34%.

The Congress was in power in Delhi for three straight terms between 1998-2013 with Dikshit as the chief minister.

The AAP's rise has been a major factor in the Congress' decline, from being a dominant force in the national capital to being a marginal player. 

The AAP's capture of the anti-BJP vote has been completed in this election with the Kejriwal-led party taking a large chunk of the Congress vote share.

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra resigns

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra on Tuesday resigned from his post, taking moral responsibility for the party's debacle in the Assembly polls.

"I take moral responsibility for the party's debacle and have resigned," he told PTI.

He said it is up to the party high command to take a decision on his resignation. 

(With PTI inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s downtime delight: Check candid car selfie with friend in Bali

Mukesh Ambani buys new ‘bomb-proof’ Mercedes car worth more than Rs 10 crore, one of India’s safest

Meet Spiro Razatos, action director of Shah Rukh's Jawan, man behind award-winning stunts of Expendables, Fast & Furious

Not Bradman, Smith, Tendulkar, Kohli or Lara, this cricketer has highest batting average in Tests; career ended too soon

Meet Pranjal Dahiya, 26-year-old from Haryana, touted as next Sapna Choudhary for her popularity, her net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE