Delhi Results 2020: 63 of 66 Congress candidates lose deposits, DPCC chief Chopra resigns

Only three Congress candidates - Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar, Devender Yadav from Badli and Abhishek Dutt from Kasturba Nagar – were able to save their deposits.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years under Sheila Dikshit, on Tuesday scored a duck for the second consecutive time in the assembly elections, with 63 of its 66 candidates losing deposits.

In what ended up being a bipolar contest between the AAP and the BJP, the Congress was placed at the distant third position on all the city's 66 seats it contested. The Congress had given away four seats to its Bihar ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

A candidate loses his or her deposit if they fail to secure less than 1/6th of the total votes polled.

Only three Congress candidates - Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar, Devender Yadav from Badli and Abhishek Dutt from Kasturba Nagar – were able to save their deposits.

Lovely recieved 21,913 votes (19.14%), Yadav got 27,449 votes (19.66%) and Dutt polled 19,648 votes (21.42%) in February 8 elections.

The AAP won 62 out of 70 assembly seats, while the BJP improved its 2015 tally of three to eight this year.

The Congress secured 4.26% of votes against the AAP's 53.57% and BJP's 38.51% vote share.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, the Congress had a vote share of 9.7% against the BJP's 32.7% and the AAP's 54.34%.

The Congress was in power in Delhi for three straight terms between 1998-2013 with Dikshit as the chief minister.

The AAP's rise has been a major factor in the Congress' decline, from being a dominant force in the national capital to being a marginal player.

The AAP's capture of the anti-BJP vote has been completed in this election with the Kejriwal-led party taking a large chunk of the Congress vote share.

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra resigns

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra on Tuesday resigned from his post, taking moral responsibility for the party's debacle in the Assembly polls.

"I take moral responsibility for the party's debacle and have resigned," he told PTI.

He said it is up to the party high command to take a decision on his resignation.

(With PTI inputs)