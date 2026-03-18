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Delhi Residential Building Fire: PM Modi condoles death of 9 people in Palam, announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

Following a tragic fire incident at residential building in Delhi's Palam area, which killed 9 people, PM Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 18, 2026, 04:11 PM IST

Delhi Residential Building Fire: PM Modi condoles death of 9 people in Palam, announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh
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Following a tragic fire incident at residential building in Delhi's Palam area, which killed 9 people, PM Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased, and Rs 50,000 ex-gratia to the injured from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund.

PM Modi's offie on X, wrote, "The fire incident in Palam, Delhi, is saddening. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

Delhi Residential Building Fire

A massive fire erupted in a building in Delhi's Palam area near a metro station on Wednesday, that killed 9 people, incuding children.  Around 30 fire brigades of the Delhi Fire Service arrived at the spot and firefighting operation is underway. Eight people, identified as Pravesh (33), Kamal (39), Ashu (35), Lado (70 ), Himanshi (22) and three minor girls aged 15, 6, and 3 years were declared dead at Manipal Hospital. At IGI Hospital, one woman, identified as Deepika (approx. 28 years old), was declared brought dead; one male, Anil (approx. 32 years old) and one girl (two years old) are undergoing treatment. At Safdarjung Hospital, a man named Sachin (29) was admitted with around 25 per cent burn injuries, as per reports.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on the incident said, "Extremely distressed to learn about the unfortunate fire incident at a multi-story residential building at Palam. As per the information received, 6 feared dead, few people still trapped inside the building. District Administration, Delhi Fire Service Department & Delhi Police are leading rescue operation. Magisterial enquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident. Praying for everyone's safety!"

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