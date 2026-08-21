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Delhi Reports: H1N1 cases rise sixfold; Who is at risk? Know symptoms, prevention and more

Delhi-NCR is seeing a six-fold rise in H1N1 cases with 1,349 cases this year, some patients reporting low oxygen and breathing issues, and doctors advising early treatment and precautions.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 21, 2026, 01:29 PM IST

Delhi Reports: H1N1 cases rise sixfold; Who is at risk? Know symptoms, prevention and more
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In Delhi-NCR, H1N1 cases are increasing during the humid monsoon season. Several physicians, including the director of a government hospital in Delhi, have also tested positive and some patients are complaining of declining oxygen levels and serious breathing problems. Delhi has registered 1,349 H1N1 cases so far this year, a six-fold increase from 229 cases during the same period the previous year.

What are the symptoms and who is at risk?

One kind of influenza A virus is H1N1, sometimes known as swine flu. Fatigue, chills, headaches, body aches, sore throats, dry coughs, and sudden high fevers are among symptoms. Patients may experience low oxygen levels, chest discomfort, and difficulty breathing. If a patient develops bluish lips, disorientation, a prolonged high temperature, or dyspnea, doctors recommend that they seek medical assistance right away. Severe illness is more common in older persons, young children, pregnant women, and those with diabetes, heart or lung problems and weakened immune systems.

How is it treated?

Early intervention is crucial, particularly for high-risk populations. Oseltamivir, an antiviral medication, works best when taken within 48 hours after the onset of symptoms. Unless there is a bacterial infection, antibiotics are not usually required. Self-medication is discouraged by doctors.

Also read: What is Apple Pay? Know all about its India launch date, features and UPI comparison

How to stay safe?

Wash your hands frequently, cover your mouth when you sneeze or cough, wear a mask in public areas, and stay away from close contact when you're sick to prevent the spread. Individuals who have flu-like symptoms should remain at home. High-risk individuals should get vaccinated against influenza.

 

 

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