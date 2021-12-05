Delhi reports first Omicron case, India's tally climbs to 5

As the Omicron fear is increasing across the country, one case of the new COVID-19 variant has been reported in Delhi. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendra Jain has confirmed that after conducting tests, one person, who had arrived from Tanzania, has been tested positive for the Omicron variant.

The Delhi government, in its statement, said that a total of 12 people's samples had been sent for genome sequencing, out of which one has been tested positive for the Omicron variant.

As one case of the Omicron variant has been detected in Delhi, the total tally of the new COVID-19 variant cases has reached five in India. Jain has further said that this observation has been made on the basis of the first test conducted by the authorities. Another test for the same will be conducted tomorrow, the government said.

The Omicron patient in Delhi has been admitted to the LNJP hospital.

Before this, one case of the Omicron variant was reported in Maharashtra, one case in Gujarat, and two cases in Karnataka.

The Centre had tightened the international travel guidelines for passengers coming from at-risk countries amid the Omicron fear. All the passengers from at-risk countries will be monitored closely and will have to get an RT-PCR test done once they arrive in India.

These passengers will also have to self-isolate for seven days after they come to India and will have to get tested for the virus again. If they are tested positive for COVID-19, then their samples will be sent to a genome sequencing lab and they will be given immediate medical assistance.