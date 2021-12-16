Delhi reports 4 more Omicron cases taking the tally to 10, nine admitted in LNJP hospital

Delhi reported four new cases of the Omicron variant on Thursday taking the total number of patients infected with the super spreader to 10. Presently, nine of the 10 Omicron infected patients are admitted at Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain briefed the media about it.

"Delhi has 10 cases of the Omicron variant so far and out of these 10, one has been discharged and nine are still admitted at LNJP Hospital. None of them is a severe case," he informed. On Tuesday, Delhi reported four new cases of the Omicron variant with all of them having a travel history to foreign countries.

The national capital's first patient of the Omicron variant, a 37-year-old man from Ranchi was discharged on Monday after he tested negative for COVID-19 twice, officials said. He had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. He stayed in Johannesburg in South Africa for a week. His symptoms were mild.

Meanwhile, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported their first Omicron cases. In West Bengal, a seven-year-old boy, resident of Murshidabad district tested positive for the Omicron variant. The boy had recently returned to Bengal from Abu Dhabi via Hyderabad.

In Tamil Nadu, a 47-year-old who arrived from Nigeria was found to be infected with Omicron. Samples of six of his family members who had also tested positive for COVID-19 have been sent for genome sequencing. Maharashtra recorded four more cases of the new variant on Wednesday, taking its toll to 32.

The Centre has written to the Maharashtra government on Tuesday about a rise in weekly COVID-19 caseload between November 26 and December 9. However, the public health officers attribute it to the surge in daily testing under the surveillance programme of Omicron.