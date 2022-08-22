Delhi reports 20 Dengue cases in August: Know symptoms, prevention, cure of the disease

File photo

Delhi has reported 20 cases of Dengue in the month of August, overall case tally at 189 in Delhi, according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Every year, the monsoon is one weather that gives rise to a number of vector-borne diseases. One such illness that is known to spread widely during the rainy season is dengue. The primary way that the viral illness is spread to humans is through a mosquito bite.

The dengue virus can transmit from an infected person to a healthy person through the Aedes mosquitoes after 4-5 days of the onset of symptoms. The mosquito usually bites during daylight hours. Anyone infected with the virus can begin to show symptoms 3-14 days after being bitten by the Aedes mosquito which acts as the carrier of the virus.

Dengue: Symptoms, prevention and cure

Anyone who is infected with dengue might get body rash, severe headache, high fever, vomiting, nausea, and aching muscles and joints.

Cover all water storage containers with a proper lid.

Water in coolers and other small containers, including plastic containers, flower vases, buckets, used automobile tyres should be emptied at least once every week.

You can use aerosol during the daytime to prevent mosquito bites.

Wear clothes that can cover your arms and legs during the rainy season.

Use mosquito nets and repellents if you are sleeping in the daytime.

The patient should get checked for dengue if the fever persists. Following diagnosis, a high-fluid diet and prescription medications should be used. The right way to treat symptoms of dengue is to have paracetamol or acetaminophhen. As per experts, one should avoid the use of NSAIDs (non-steriodal anti-inflammatory drugs) like ibuprofen.