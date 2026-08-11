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Delhi Reports 1,344 H1N1 Cases: Are you at risk? Know symptoms and prevention

Delhi has reported 1,344 H1N1 cases this season, nearly 6 times higher than last year. Most people recover with rest, but high-risk groups should seek care early.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 11, 2026, 01:43 PM IST

Delhi Reports 1,344 H1N1 Cases: Are you at risk? Know symptoms and prevention
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This year, Delhi has seen a dramatic increase in H1N1 flu cases. According to health data, 1,344 infections have been documented thus far, up from 229 during the same time the previous year. That is an increase of about six times. The WHO cautions that seasonal influenza can occasionally result in serious illness, hospitalisation, and even death, even tho the majority of patients recover at home with rest.

What is H1N1 and how does it spread?

The influenza A virus has a subtype called H1N1. It is now known as A(H1N1)pdm09 and was responsible for the 2009 pandemic. An acute respiratory infection is influenza. Human seasonal flu is caused by types A and B each year. The virus is easily transferred from one person to another. Little droplets are released into the air when someone coughs or sneezes, and these droplets can infect people nearby. Additionally, hands that come into contact with contaminated surfaces can transfer the infection to the face. Transmission is accelerated in crowded areas. After infection, symptoms often appear one to four days later. Fever, a two-week-long dry cough, headaches, sore throats, runny noses, joint, body pain and extreme fatigue are typical symptoms. Most people recover in a week or so.

Who is at risk and when to see a doctor?

Anyone can get the flu, but certain populations are more likely to experience problems. Pregnant women, children under five, adults over 65, and those with weakened immunity, diabetes, chronic heart disease, lung disease, renal disease, or liver disease are all listed by the WHO. Because of exposure, health workers are also more vulnerable. Treatment at home with rest, drinks and fever medications is sufficient for the majority of healthy individuals. To stop it from spreading, stay at home. If your symptoms worsen or if you belong to a high-risk group, consult a physician. According to the WHO, antiviral medications are most effective when used within 48 hours after the onset of symptoms. Since H1N1 is a virus rather than a bacterium, antibiotics cannot treat it. Sepsis or pneumonia can result from severe instances of the flu.

Also read: Indian Railways Ticket Update: IRCTC introduces new ticket booking system, replaces 40-year-old PRS; check details here

How to prevent H1N1 infection?

According to the WHO, vaccination is the most effective method of preventing seasonal flu and lowering the risk of serious illness. Because the virus evolves and immunity declines over time, annual vaccinations are advised. Pregnant women, children aged six months to five years, the elderly, those with chronic illnesses and healthcare professionals should pay particular attention to this. Other easy precautions include washing and drying your hands frequently, covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, throwing tissues correctly, avoiding touching your eyes, nose, or mouth, staying at home when you're sick and avoiding sick individuals. For most people, H1N1 is not serious. But don’t ignore it if you are high-risk or develop severe symptoms. Early care can prevent complications. 

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