Delhi relaxes all Covid-19 curbs, schools to go fully offline from April 1

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) lifted all Covid-19 curbs in the national capital on Friday after conducting a review meeting.

DDMA withdraws all restrictions as situation improves n people facing hardships due to loss of jobs. Schools to function fully offline from 1 April. Fines for not wearing masks reduced to Rs 500: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/R22txTX6ru February 25, 2022

The DDMA order said, "All Covid-related restrictions, including night curfew in Delhi, to be removed from Monday if positivity rate below 1 per cent."