Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Delhi relaxes all Covid-19 curbs, schools to go fully offline from April 1

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) lifted all Covid-19 curbs in the national capital on Friday after conducting a review meeting. 

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 25, 2022, 03:12 PM IST

Delhi relaxes all Covid-19 curbs, schools to go fully offline from April 1

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) lifted all Covid-19 curbs in the national capital on Friday after conducting a review meeting. 

 

The DDMA order said, "All Covid-related restrictions, including night curfew in Delhi, to be removed from Monday if positivity rate below 1 per cent."

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.