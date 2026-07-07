Delhi: Rekha Gupta government rolls out 300 electric buses, details here

Delhi received a major green boost as Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off 300 new electric buses, raising the city's EV bus fleet to 4,800, and launched the Mission 70 Lakh Tree Plantation Campaign.

In a major push towards cleaner transport and a greener environment, the Delhi government on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, rolled out 300 new electric buses and launched the ambitious 'Mission 70 Lakh Tree Plantation Campaign'. The twin initiatives, flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aim to improve public transport, enhance green cover, and strengthen environmental conservation across the national capital.

Delhi’s electric bus fleet reaches 4,800

The newly inducted electric buses were flagged off from Central Park in RK Puram, taking Delhi's total electric bus fleet to 4,800, the highest in the country. The addition marks another milestone in the city's transition to sustainable public transportation.

The Delhi government has also set an ambitious target of expanding the electric bus fleet to 7,000 buses by 2027, further reducing vehicular emissions and improving air quality.

Mission to plant 70 lakh trees across Delhi

Alongside the transport initiative, Amit Shah inaugurated the 'Mission 70 Lakh Tree Plantation Campaign', under which the Delhi government plans to plant 70 lakh trees across the city.

The large-scale plantation drive will be carried out with the support of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and other government agencies. As part of the campaign, Shah also planted a sapling at the President's Bodyguard premises in Delhi's Central Ridge area.

Green budget focuses on the environment and Yamuna restoration

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government has allocated a dedicated Green Budget to strengthen environmental protection and ecological restoration.

She highlighted that the Centre-supported initiatives will focus on increasing Delhi's green cover, protecting the environment, and reviving the Yamuna River, one of the city's most important natural resources.

100 oxygen parks planned to improve air quality

To further combat pollution, the Delhi government is working on an ambitious plan to develop 100 oxygen parks across the capital. Construction and development have already begun at 18 locations.

In addition, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) will receive financial assistance to revive and maintain neighbourhood parks, encouraging greater community participation in the city's greening efforts.

Development projects also inaugurated

During the event, Amit Shah also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several infrastructure and development projects undertaken by the Delhi government, underscoring the administration's focus on improving urban infrastructure alongside environmental initiatives.

Plantation drive inspired by PM Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' appeal

Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh participated in a plantation drive at Children's Park near India Gate, saying the campaign was launched in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide appeal to plant 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (One Tree in the Name of Mother).

"The Prime Minister had appealed to every citizen to plant one tree in the name of their mother. Responding to this call, the Delhi Government and NDMC have jointly launched the campaign to plant 70 lakh trees across the city," Singh said.

He also noted that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would personally plant trees at three different locations during the day as part of the campaign.

A step towards a greener Delhi

With the addition of hundreds of zero-emission buses and one of the largest urban plantation drives in recent years, the Delhi government is aiming to accelerate its clean mobility and environmental goals. The initiatives are expected to contribute to improved air quality, expanded green spaces, and a more sustainable future for the national capital.