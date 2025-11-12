FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Sri Lanka's 2009 attack memories return as security tightened in Pakistan after Islamabad Blast; Mohsin Naqvi holds urgent meeting

Google launches 5 new AI powered editing tools for Photos, fix, edit by voice editing, use Nano Banana and more

Delhi Red Fort Blast: What is cross-injury pattern observed on bodies of some victims?

Meet Bhaskar Bhat, IIT-IIM alumnus, who once led Titan, now inducted to Sir Dorabji Tata Trust Board

IND vs SA: India release star all-rounder before Eden Gardens Test vs South Africa, coach explains reason

Govt introduces new pension rule, daughter’s name mandatory for pension eligibility, cannot be deleted till...

Arjun Tendulkar to leave Mumbai Indians? IPL 2026 trade window sparks big buzz

‘Rs 1.5 crore flat walls are this weak?’ Pencil test from Noida high-rise shocks internet

Gandhi–Mandela Trophy: India vs South Africa Test at Eden Gardens set for historic moment before first ball

Meet Bollywood producer, wanted to become IAS officer, made debut with Dharmendra, Salman Khan's close friend, is worth Rs 1500 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dharmendra Health LIVE Updates: Breach Candy doctor checks ailing superstar, Amitabh Bachchan drives...

Dharmendra Health LIVE Updates: Breach Candy doctor visits ailing star

Sri Lanka's 2009 attack memories return as security tightened in Pakistan after Islamabad Blast; Mohsin Naqvi holds urgent meeting

Sri Lanka's 2009 attack memories return as security tightened in Pakistan after

Google launches 5 new AI powered editing tools for Photos, fix, edit by voice editing, use Nano Banana and more

Google launches 5 new AI powered editing tools for Photos, fix, edit by voice ed

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Girija Oak: All about Aamir Khan's co-actor from Taare Zameen Par who turned overnight internet sensation; here's why she is India's new national crush

Girija Oak: All about Aamir Khan's co-actor from Taare Zameen Par who turned ove

From Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol to Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh: Bollywood’s most loved on-screen couples

From Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol to Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh: Bollywood’s most love

Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's dashing son, looks as handsome as Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, studied..., is now set to debut with....

Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's son, looks as handsome as Hrithik, Ranbir

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi Red Fort Blast: What is cross-injury pattern observed on bodies of some victims?

A high-intensity explosion occurred in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro Station, killing at least 12 people and injuring around 20 others.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 12, 2025, 09:17 PM IST

Delhi Red Fort Blast: What is cross-injury pattern observed on bodies of some victims?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A powerful explosion near the Red Fort on Monday killed 12 people and injured many others. Some of the victims showed signs of damage in the lungs, ears, intestines, and abdomen, indicating that the blast occurred at a very close range, NDTV reported, citing the post-mortem report. A cross-injury pattern was observed on the bodies of some of the victims of the Delhi car blast, the channel reported, citing forensic experts of the Maulana Azad Medical College. 

What is a cross-injury pattern?

A cross-injury pattern indicates that the people collided with walls or the ground due to the impact of the blast. This resulted in broken bones and head injuries in many of the bodies, experts said. Preliminary investigations indicate that a new or modified explosive material may have been used in the blast.

Red Fort Blast

On November 10, a high-intensity explosion occurred in a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro Station, killing at least 12 people and injuring around 20 others. The car explosion was directly linked to a major terror module uncovered in Faridabad days earlier. The items recovered in Faridabad included a massive cache of bomb-making materials and weapons. Approximately 2,900 kg of explosive material, including over 350 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate, was seized in the catch.

READ | Bihar Exit Polls: Axis My India projects close battle between NDA and Mahagathbandhan

PM Modi meets survivors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the LNJP Hospital on Wednesday and met the survivors of the Red Fort blast, saying the perpetrators will be brought to justice. The prime minister was in the hospital for nearly 25 minutes. "Went to LNJP Hospital and met those injured during the blast in Delhi. Praying for everyone's quick recovery. Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice!" Modi said in a post on X.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sri Lanka's 2009 attack memories return as security tightened in Pakistan after Islamabad Blast; Mohsin Naqvi holds urgent meeting
Sri Lanka's 2009 attack memories return as security tightened in Pakistan after
Google launches 5 new AI powered editing tools for Photos, fix, edit by voice editing, use Nano Banana and more
Google launches 5 new AI powered editing tools for Photos, fix, edit by voice ed
Delhi Red Fort Blast: What is cross-injury pattern observed on bodies of some victims?
Delhi Red Fort Blast: What is cross-injury pattern observed on bodies of some vi
Meet Bhaskar Bhat, IIT-IIM alumnus, who once led Titan, now inducted to Sir Dorabji Tata Trust Board
Meet Bhaskar Bhat, IIT-IIM alumnus, who once led Titan, now inducted to Sir Dora
IND vs SA: India release star all-rounder before Eden Gardens Test vs South Africa, coach explains reason
IND vs SA: India release star all-rounder before Eden Gardens Test vs South Afri
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Girija Oak: All about Aamir Khan's co-actor from Taare Zameen Par who turned overnight internet sensation; here's why she is India's new national crush
Girija Oak: All about Aamir Khan's co-actor from Taare Zameen Par who turned ove
From Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol to Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh: Bollywood’s most loved on-screen couples
From Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol to Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh: Bollywood’s most love
Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's dashing son, looks as handsome as Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, studied..., is now set to debut with....
Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's son, looks as handsome as Hrithik, Ranbir
Meet Tina Ahuja, Govinda's glamorous daughter who studied fashion designing, followed in her father's footsteps, made film debut with..., is now...
Meet Tina Ahuja, Govinda's glamorous daughter who studied fashion designing
Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bollywood comedy king's life story
Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bolly
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE