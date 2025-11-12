Delhi Red Fort Blast: What is cross-injury pattern observed on bodies of some victims?

A high-intensity explosion occurred in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro Station, killing at least 12 people and injuring around 20 others.

A powerful explosion near the Red Fort on Monday killed 12 people and injured many others. Some of the victims showed signs of damage in the lungs, ears, intestines, and abdomen, indicating that the blast occurred at a very close range, NDTV reported, citing the post-mortem report. A cross-injury pattern was observed on the bodies of some of the victims of the Delhi car blast, the channel reported, citing forensic experts of the Maulana Azad Medical College.

What is a cross-injury pattern?

A cross-injury pattern indicates that the people collided with walls or the ground due to the impact of the blast. This resulted in broken bones and head injuries in many of the bodies, experts said. Preliminary investigations indicate that a new or modified explosive material may have been used in the blast.

Red Fort Blast

On November 10, a high-intensity explosion occurred in a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro Station, killing at least 12 people and injuring around 20 others. The car explosion was directly linked to a major terror module uncovered in Faridabad days earlier. The items recovered in Faridabad included a massive cache of bomb-making materials and weapons. Approximately 2,900 kg of explosive material, including over 350 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate, was seized in the catch.

PM Modi meets survivors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the LNJP Hospital on Wednesday and met the survivors of the Red Fort blast, saying the perpetrators will be brought to justice. The prime minister was in the hospital for nearly 25 minutes. "Went to LNJP Hospital and met those injured during the blast in Delhi. Praying for everyone's quick recovery. Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice!" Modi said in a post on X.