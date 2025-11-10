Delhi Red Fort Blast: What exactly happened? 5 points to know

A high alert has been issued in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi news: Eight people have been killed and 24 injured after a high-intensity explosion occurred in a car near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening. Three to four vehicles that were near the car also caught fire and sustained damage. The deaths were confirmed by Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP), where the injured were taken after the blast. Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai are on high alert after the blast. The nature of the blast is not known yet.

5 points to know about the Delhi Red Fort Blast

Seven fire tenders rushed to the spot after a call regarding the explosion near Gate number 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station was received around 7 pm. The car, in which the blast took place, was parked near Gate 1 of the Lal Qila metro station. Ambulances and security forces have reached the site of the explosion. Visuals from the spot show ambulances lined up, and police personnel stationed near the site. An eyewitness, recounting the moments after the explosion near Red Fort, said he saw body parts on the road. “When we saw someone's hand on the road, we were absolutely shocked. I can't explain it in words,” the local told ANI news agency. 15 people taken to Lok Nayak Hospital, eight dead later. Visuals showed a van with its doors blown off, a completely mangled car, another with a smashed windscreen and an injured man on the ground.

A high alert has been issued in Maharashtra following a blast in a car parked near the Red Fort metro station in New Delhi on Monday evening, and security has been beefed up at vital installations, police said.