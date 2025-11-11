FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi Red Fort Blast: US embassy issues security alert for its citizens after explosion kills 8

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2 today: Who are key candidates in the fray?

ISRO's Big Move: 50% PSLV production goes private

After Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan visit Dharmendra in Breach Candy Hospital - Watch viral video

Bihar Election 2025: Ahead of Phase 2 voting, THIS village becomes naxal free, villagers to vote after 30 years, say, ‘people are coming back...’

Dharmendra LATEST health update: Bollywood’s He-Man still ‘under observation’; Sunny Deol, Hema Malini urge fans to pray for actor’s recovery

Delhi Blast: Old image from this country falsely linked to Red Fort explosion; here's the truth

Sonu Sood condemns 'tragic' car blast near Delhi's Red Fort, says 'look out for each other'

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Owner of Hyundai i20 car detained, last sold to Pulwama man; check details

RBSE 10, 12 board exam BIG update: Examinations to be held twice a year; check eligibility, other details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi Red Fort Blast: US embassy issues security alert for its citizens after explosion kills 8

Delhi Red Fort Blast: US embassy issues security alert for its citizens

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2 today: Who are key candidates in the fray?

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2 today: Who are the key candidates?

ISRO's Big Move: 50% PSLV production goes private

ISRO's Big Move: 50% PSLV production goes private

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports

Did Dharmendra convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini? Here's the truth

Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...

Dharmendra health critical: 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in a year

Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree

Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema to kids; a look at He-Man's family tree

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi Red Fort Blast: US embassy issues security alert for its citizens after explosion kills 8

At least eight people have been confirmed dead and several others injured after a massive explosion occurred in a slow-moving car which was carrying several people. The injured people were shifted to the LNJP Hospital for treatment.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 01:45 AM IST

Delhi Red Fort Blast: US embassy issues security alert for its citizens after explosion kills 8
Several states are on high alert after the incident.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    The embassy of the United States in New Delhi has issued a security alert for its citizens after a deadly blast near the Red Fort in the Indian capital on Monday. At least eight people have been confirmed dead and several others injured after a massive explosion occurred in a slow-moving car which was carrying several people. The injured people were shifted to the LNJP Hospital for treatment.

    The US embassy said in its alert: "On November 10, 2025, a car exploded near the Lal Quila (Red Fort) metro station in central Delhi, India, with local media reporting multiple casualties. While the cause of the explosion is unknown at this time, the Government of India has placed several Indian states on high alert."

    The American embassy has urged people to:
    1) Avoid the areas surrounding the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk in Delhi.
    2) Avoid crowds.
    3) Monitor local media for updates.
    4) Be aware of your surroundings.
    5) Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists.

    A high-intensity explosion occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro Station. At least eight people have been killed and two dozen others injured in the incident. Several vehicles in the area were left mangled after the massive explosion. The Delhi Police has launched an investigation, which has been joined by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the National Security Guard (NSG). Several states -- including Punjab, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and poll-bound Bihar -- are on high alert after the incident.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured. "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials," PM Modi said in a post on X.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Delhi Red Fort Blast: US embassy issues security alert for its citizens after explosion kills 8
    Delhi Red Fort Blast: US embassy issues security alert for its citizens
    Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2 today: Who are key candidates in the fray?
    Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2 today: Who are the key candidates?
    ISRO's Big Move: 50% PSLV production goes private
    ISRO's Big Move: 50% PSLV production goes private
    After Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan visit Dharmendra in Breach Candy Hospital - Watch viral video
    Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan visit Dharmendra in Breach Candy Hospital
    Bihar Election 2025: Ahead of Phase 2 voting, THIS village becomes naxal free, villagers to vote after 30 years, say, ‘people are coming back...’
    Bihar Election 2025: THIS village becomes naxal free, villagers to vote after 30
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports
    Did Dharmendra convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini? Here's the truth
    Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...
    Dharmendra health critical: 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in a year
    Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree
    Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema to kids; a look at He-Man's family tree
    From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025
    From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025
    Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025; Number 1 will shock you!
    Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE