Delhi Red Fort Blast: US embassy issues security alert for its citizens after explosion kills 8

The embassy of the United States in New Delhi has issued a security alert for its citizens after a deadly blast near the Red Fort in the Indian capital on Monday. At least eight people have been confirmed dead and several others injured after a massive explosion occurred in a slow-moving car which was carrying several people. The injured people were shifted to the LNJP Hospital for treatment.

The US embassy said in its alert: "On November 10, 2025, a car exploded near the Lal Quila (Red Fort) metro station in central Delhi, India, with local media reporting multiple casualties. While the cause of the explosion is unknown at this time, the Government of India has placed several Indian states on high alert."

The American embassy has urged people to:

1) Avoid the areas surrounding the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk in Delhi.

2) Avoid crowds.

3) Monitor local media for updates.

4) Be aware of your surroundings.

5) Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists.

A high-intensity explosion occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro Station. At least eight people have been killed and two dozen others injured in the incident. Several vehicles in the area were left mangled after the massive explosion. The Delhi Police has launched an investigation, which has been joined by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the National Security Guard (NSG). Several states -- including Punjab, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and poll-bound Bihar -- are on high alert after the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured. "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials," PM Modi said in a post on X.