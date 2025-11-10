FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Union HM Amit Shah gives details of the car explosion, 'a blast occurred in a...'; Reaches spot, WATCH

Delhi Car Explosion/Red Fort Blast: After a major car explosion in Delhi caused blast in nearby cars around Red Fort, 13 people have been killed and dozens have been injured. Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the spot and met several injured at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. Speaking to ANI, Amit Shah said, "This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives." 

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 09:51 PM IST

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Union HM Amit Shah gives details of the car explosion, 'a blast occurred in a...'; Reaches spot, WATCH
Union HM Amit Shah
Delhi Car Explosion/Red Fort Blast: After a major car explosion in Delhi caused blast in nearby cars around Red Fort, 13 people have been killed and dozens have been injured. Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the spot and met several injured at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. Speaking to ANI, Amit Shah said, "This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives." 

Due to the blast near Red Fort, several states have been put on alert including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar where teams have been alerted and everyone is being checked. Security across Chandigarh has also been tightened while the police are on high alert. Kerala and Haryana have also been on high alert. 

In a powerful explosion that took place near Delhi's historic Red Fort on Monday, at least 13 persons have been confirmed dead even before reaching Delhi's LNJP Hospital while 14 have been injured, said LNJP Hospital's medical superintendent. A powerful explosion was reported near Delhi's historic Red Fort on Monday. According to a report by news agency ANI, the explosion occurred in a car near Gate number 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. Three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage, according to the Delhi Fire Department. The exact cause of the blast is not clear as yet.

 

