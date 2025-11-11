Delhi Red Fort Blast: Schools in Delhi-NCR to remain CLOSED on November 11? Here's all you need to know

Parents and students are anxiously awaiting clarification on whether schools in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) will remain open on Tuesday, 11 November 2025. Read here to know are schools open or closed in Delhi-NCR today.

A powerful explosion ripped through a Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, killing atleat 8 people and injuring sevral others. The incident, which occurred at approximately 6:52 p.m., sent shockwaves through the historic area and prompted an immediate response from emergency services. Soon after the incident was reported, firefighters arrived within minutes, battling a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and nearby cars, while medical teams worked to stabilize the wounded. The blast has left the capital on high alert, with security forces, forensic experts, and intelligence agencies converging on the scene to piece together what happened.

Are schools in Delhi closed today?

Parents and students are anxiously awaiting clarification on whether schools in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) will remain open on Tuesday, 11 November 2025. As of now, the Delhi government has not issued an official order to close schools, and the Directorate of Education has not released a notice confirming any holiday. However, security has been tightened across the city, especially around sensitive areas.

Meanhile, in the wake of the explosion, Delhi Police, along with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the National Security Guard (NSG), and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), have been deployed to the site. A high‑alert status has been declared across the city, with increased security at metro stations, major public venues, and border checkpoints. Authorities have cordoned off the area, and forensic teams are examining debris to determine the cause of the blast.

Delhi Red Fort Blast: CM Rekha Gupta expresses condolence

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with her Cabinet colleague Ashish Sood, visited Lok Nayak Hospital in the national capital, where the injured in the blast are receiving treatment. She met them and inquired about their treatment.

"Visited LNJP Hospital and met with the citizens injured in the accident, inquired about their condition, and wished for their speedy recovery," Rekha Gupta said in a post on X.

"Instructed the officials that there should be no shortcomings whatsoever in the treatment of the injured and that all necessary medical facilities be provided immediately and with complete promptness," she added.

Gupta expressed condolences over the loss of lives and appealed to Delhi residents to avoid rumours and maintain peace.

Delhi Red Fort Blast: National Capital on alert

A high alert was sounded for the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport as well as Metro and railway stations in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has placed all Delhi-NCR installations under its security cover on high alert. It also said that all movement around government buildings are closely observed.