Delhi Red Fort Blast: Pulwama Police detain Dr Umar’s father; check details

Delhi car explosion near Red Fort: A day after a car explosion near Delhi’s historic Red Fort, Pulwama Police have detained the father of Dr Umar. Ghulam Nabi Bhat. Hours before this detention, Dr. Sajad Ahmad Malla was arrested in Pulwama. Authorities are questioning him to find potential terror links to the network behind the Red Fort explosion.

Dr Malla has been linked with Dr Umar, who is believed to be dead, is a doctor from Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, and was reportedly driving the car when it exploded, killing at least 13 people and injuring more than 20. His mother’s DNA samples were taken to confirm his identity.

The blast took place hours after police on Monday recovered around 2,563 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, used to make bombs, from a house in Fatehpur Taga village of Faridabad near Delhi, and made several arrests, according to reports.

The day before, roughly 360 kg of the same explosive material was recovered from a house in Dhauj village. That house had been rented by Dr Muzammil Shakil, a 35-year-old physician from Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. He had been teaching at Dhauj-based Al-Falah Medical College. He was taken into custody by the Jammu & Kashmir Police on October 30 after the arrest of Dr. Adil Ahmad Rather, another accused linked to the same terror network.

Police said that information obtained during the interrogation of the two accused led to the recovery operation in Faridabad.

According to news agency PTI, an official said, “The investigation has revealed a white-collar terror ecosystem, involving radicalised professionals and students in contact with foreign handlers, operating from Pakistan and other countries."

Among the other arrested were Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Sayeed from Al Falah University in Faridabad, where 360 kg of ammonium nitrate was recovered. Police with the help of Regional Transport Office (RTO) traced the current owner, Dr Umar Mohammad, a Pulwana resident. The car Hyundai i10, involved in the blast, was purchased by a 34-year-old Pulwama resident on October 29, reports revealed. Mohammad Umar, was employed as a doctor at the Al Falah Medical College in Faridabad, India Today reported.