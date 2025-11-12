Delhi Red Fort Blast: Police trace Red Ford EcoSport, registered in the name of Dr Umar, used for...

Hours after Delhi Police's grueling search, high alerts in different states on Wednesday, they traced the red Ford EcoSport SUV suspected to be linked to the Red Fort blast. The search was made in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The vehicle is registered in the name of Dr Umar Un Nabi.

Hours after Delhi Police's grueling search, high alerts in different states on Wednesday, they traced the red Ford EcoSport SUV suspected to be linked to the Red Fort blast. The search was made in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The officials said that the car, with the registration number, DL10CK0458, was found abandoned inside a farmhouse in Haryana's Khandavali village.

According to Police sources, the vehicle is registered in the name of Dr Umar Un Nabi, the mastermind and primary accused in the Red Fort explosion and a former faculty member at Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad. The EcoSport is allegedly used by Umar Nabi and his associates for reconnaissance and logistical movements before the explosion.

The discovery is crucial in the investigation of what is being called most horrific terror incident since the Pahalgam attack in April, which left 26 dead in Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi's biggest after the series of bomb attacks in 2005.

The Delhi Police were extensively searching for a red Ford EcoSport car. The police have deployed five special teams in the city and the authorities in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have also been alerted. They are in connection with nearby toll plazas to look for CCTV footage to track its movement.

Delhi Police have been vigilantly search for the car as police stations across Delhi NCR, outposts and border checkpoints across Delhi have been put on alert for any information on the car.

The search started after investigators found out that the Red Fort blast case suspects were using an additional car other than the previously identified Hyundai i20, said Delhi Police on Wednesday. The search for the car is crucial for the investigators as it is believed to hold significant evidence in the ongoing investigation.

Some of the suspects, including Un Nabi, are linked with Al Falah University in Faridabad while others have been arrested from Kashmir's Pahalgam. The police had been searching the Delhi-NCR region for any terrorist activities during which they found huge amount of explosives and other materials. The investigation led to arrests of various doctors, others, explosives, a red Ford EcoSport car and many other connections in the case.