INDIA

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Owner of Hyundai i20 car, where explosion took place, detained; check details

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that the blast took place in a Hyundai i20 vehicle. Various teams have been investigating the spot and said that the registered owner has been identified and taken into custody for questioning.

