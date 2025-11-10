Delhi Red Fort Blast: Owner of Hyundai i20 car, where explosion took place, detained; check details

Delhi Blast: Old image from this country falsely linked to Red Fort explosion; here's the truth
Delhi car explosion near Red Fort: More than 10 people have been killed and around 20 others injured after a high-intensity explosion took place in a car near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening. Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that the blast took place in a Hyundai i20 vehicle. The vehicle in which teh explosion took place had a Haryana registration number. Various teams have been investigating the spot and said that the registered owner has been identified and taken into custody for questioning.