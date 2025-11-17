Delhi Red Fort Blast: NIA arrests key associate of Umar un Nabi from...; reveals he provided...

NIA said investigations have revealed that the accused had allegedly provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another key associate of the terrorist Umar un Nabi, who carried out the Red Fort area car bomb blast, in which 15 people were killed. The accused is identified as Jasir Bilal Wani, alias Danish. He is a resident of Kashmir and was arrested in Srinagar by an NIA team.

The team of the central agency was in the valley in connection with the Delhi bomb blast case. In a statement, NIA said investigations have revealed that Jasir had allegedly provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the deadly car bomb blast.

"The accused, a resident of Qazigund in Anantnag district of J-K, was an active co-conspirator behind the attack and had worked closely with the terrorist, Umar un Nabi, to plan the terror carnage," NIA said. It added, "NIA continues to explore various angles to unravel the conspiracy behind the bombing. Several teams of the anti-terror agency are pursuing multiple leads, and are conducting searches across states to identify every person involved in the terror attack."

A bachelor in political sciences, Wani was intensely brainwashed by Umar for several months to become a suicide bomber. He had agreed to have met the 'Doctor module' in October last year at a mosque in Kulgam, from where he was taken to a rented accommodation at the Al Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad.

Wani, who was earlier detained by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, had revealed to his interrogators that while others in the module wanted him to be an over-ground worker (OGW) for the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed, Umar brainwashed him for several months to become a suicide bomber. The plan, however, collapsed in April this year after he backed out, citing his poor economic condition and the belief that suicide was forbidden in Islam.