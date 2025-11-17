FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who Is Saima Wazed? From WHO leadership to controversy after Bangladesh power shift

Delhi Red Fort Blast: NIA arrests key associate of Umar un Nabi from...; reveals he provided...

After Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar to release in two parts? Report says film 'will end at...'

What next for Sheikh Hasina? Options narrow after death sentence and extradition demand

Saudi Arabia Bus Accident: After 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims killed, know about lone survivor's miraculous death escape

India issues 1st statement on death sentence of ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina: 'As a close neighbour...'

'Sab dar ke khel rahe hai': Former Indian cricketer claims there is insecurity among Test players

What is the extradition agreement between India and Bangladesh as Dhaka urges New Delhi to hand over Sheikh Hasina?

Who is Lalit Keshre? From farmer’s son to billionaire, know Groww’s co-founder inspiring story

Pakistan behind Sheikh Hasina's death sentence? BJP leader says, 'She was not...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who Is Saima Wazed? From WHO leadership to controversy after Bangladesh power shift

Who Is Saima Wazed? From WHO leadership to controversy after Bangladesh...

After Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar to release in two parts? Report says film 'will end at...'

After Ranbir's Ramayana, Ranveer's Dhurandhar to release in 2 parts?

What next for Sheikh Hasina? Options narrow after death sentence and extradition demand

What next for Sheikh Hasina? Options after death sentence, extradition demand?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Josh Tongue to Mohammed Siraj: Top 5 bowlers with most wickets in current WTC cycle

Siraj to Tongue: Top 5 bowlers with most wickets in current WTC cycle

Inside Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home worth Rs 10 crore, it has interiors reflecting her Moroccan heritage, luxurious living room, and...

Inside Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home worth Rs 10 crore

From Andy Flower to Ricky Ponting: List of all 10 coaches for IPL 2026

From Andy Flower to Ricky Ponting: List of all 10 coaches for IPL 2026

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi Red Fort Blast: NIA arrests key associate of Umar un Nabi from...; reveals he provided...

NIA said investigations have revealed that the accused had allegedly provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 17, 2025, 08:16 PM IST

Delhi Red Fort Blast: NIA arrests key associate of Umar un Nabi from...; reveals he provided...
File photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another key associate of the terrorist Umar un Nabi, who carried out the Red Fort area car bomb blast, in which 15 people were killed. The accused is identified as Jasir Bilal Wani, alias Danish. He is a resident of Kashmir and was arrested in Srinagar by an NIA team.

    The team of the central agency was in the valley in connection with the Delhi bomb blast case. In a statement, NIA said investigations have revealed that Jasir had allegedly provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the deadly car bomb blast. 

    "The accused, a resident of Qazigund in Anantnag district of J-K, was an active co-conspirator behind the attack and had worked closely with the terrorist, Umar un Nabi, to plan the terror carnage," NIA said. It added, "NIA continues to explore various angles to unravel the conspiracy behind the bombing. Several teams of the anti-terror agency are pursuing multiple leads, and are conducting searches across states to identify every person involved in the terror attack."

    A bachelor in political sciences, Wani was intensely brainwashed by Umar for several months to become a suicide bomber. He had agreed to have met the 'Doctor module' in October last year at a mosque in Kulgam, from where he was taken to a rented accommodation at the Al Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad.

    Wani, who was earlier detained by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, had revealed to his interrogators that while others in the module wanted him to be an over-ground worker (OGW) for the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed, Umar brainwashed him for several months to become a suicide bomber. The plan, however, collapsed in April this year after he backed out, citing his poor economic condition and the belief that suicide was forbidden in Islam.

    READ | Defiant Hasina's first reaction to death sentence by Bangladesh Court: 'Reveal the brazen...'

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Who Is Saima Wazed? From WHO leadership to controversy after Bangladesh power shift
    Who Is Saima Wazed? From WHO leadership to controversy after Bangladesh...
    Delhi Red Fort Blast: NIA arrests key associate of Umar un Nabi from...; reveals he provided...
    Delhi Red Fort Blast: NIA arrests key associate of Umar un Nabi from...; reveals
    After Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar to release in two parts? Report says film 'will end at...'
    After Ranbir's Ramayana, Ranveer's Dhurandhar to release in 2 parts?
    What next for Sheikh Hasina? Options narrow after death sentence and extradition demand
    What next for Sheikh Hasina? Options after death sentence, extradition demand?
    Saudi Arabia Bus Accident: After 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims killed, know about lone survivor's miraculous death escape
    Saudi Arabia Bus Accident: After 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims killed, one survived
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Josh Tongue to Mohammed Siraj: Top 5 bowlers with most wickets in current WTC cycle
    Siraj to Tongue: Top 5 bowlers with most wickets in current WTC cycle
    Inside Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home worth Rs 10 crore, it has interiors reflecting her Moroccan heritage, luxurious living room, and...
    Inside Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home worth Rs 10 crore
    From Andy Flower to Ricky Ponting: List of all 10 coaches for IPL 2026
    From Andy Flower to Ricky Ponting: List of all 10 coaches for IPL 2026
    Meet Lalu Yadav's 7 sons-in-law, Rohini Acharya's husband is..., know about their educational qualifications, profession and more
    Meet Lalu Yadav's 7 sons-in-law, Rohini Acharya's husband is..., know about...
    Inside pics: Bharti Singh's baby shower by team Laughter Chefs, Jannat Zubair, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera, Aly Goni join surprise celebration
    Inside pics: Bharti Singh's baby shower by Laughter Chefs, Jannat, Krushna, Aly
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE