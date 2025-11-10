Delhi Red Fort Blast: 8 confirmed dead, 14 injured, city on high alert; check more details

In a powerful explosion that took place near Delhi's historic Red Fort on Monday, at least 14 people have been confirmed dead and 14 have been injured. Authorities have sounded red alert and have been put on high alert.

In a powerful explosion that took place near Delhi's historic Red Fort on Monday, at least eight persons have been confirmed dead even before reaching Delhi's LNJP Hospital while 14 have been injured. While to ANI, Medical Superintendent, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital said that three are seriously injured and one is in stable condition. Authorities have sounded red alert and have been put on high alert. Meanwhile, a total of 7 fire tenders have reached the spot. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell has also reached the spot with further details awaited.

A call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage.

A powerful explosion was reported near Delhi's historic Red Fort on Monday. According to a report by news agency ANI, the explosion occurred in a car near Gate number 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. Three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage, according to the Delhi Fire Department. The exact cause of the blast is not clear as yet.

According to the Delhi Fire Department, a call was received around 6:55 pm, after which seven fire tenders and 15 CAT ambulances were rushed to the spot. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control after a brief operation. Police have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details emerge.