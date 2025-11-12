FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Initial probe indicates 'accidental detonation', use of military-grade explosives

The findings of initial investigations suggest that the suspects panicked while a hastily assembled explosive device was being transported, following the busting of an inter-state terror module, officials said, according to PTI.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 12, 2025, 07:02 AM IST

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Initial probe indicates 'accidental detonation', use of military-grade explosives
A massive blast in a car near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening claimed 9 lives and injured 20. The Hyundai i20 exploded at 6:52 PM, causing chaos and damage.  The findings of the initial Investigation suggest that the suspects may have panicked while a hastily assembled explosive device was being transported, following the busting of an inter-state terror module, officials said, according to PTI. As the probe into the blast deepens, investigators took three more doctors from Faridabad's Al-Falah University into custody. The assessment also points towards the use of military-grade explosives, considering the scale of damage and casualties, according to reports. 

Delhi Blast: What does initial report reveal?

Delhi Police have registered a case under sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Kotwali Police Station.  The investigators zeroed in on a Pulwama-based doctor, Umar Nabi, who was driving the car used in the explosion. He had alleged links to the terror module busted with the recovery of explosives mainly from neighbouring Faridabad in Haryana. The Jammu and Kashmir Police collected DNA from his mother to confirm his identity. "The suspect may have panicked after the Faridabad raid, leading to a mishap. The attack shifted from a planned suicide strike to an accidental explosion during transport," a senior officer said, according to PTI.

While the type of explosive used in the blast remains unclear, with pending forensic and NSG reports, however, preliminary assessments suggest military-grade explosives, given the severity of damage. Investigators are probing whether PETN, Semtex, RDX, or ammonium nitrate fuel oil (ANFO) were involved. Meanwhile, the forensic teams collected 42 exhibits from the site, including the i20 car’s tyres, chassis, and residue traces, to identify the explosive used. The analysis is ongoing.

NIA investigates Delhi Red Fort blast

In a show of solidarity with the victims of the Delhi car blast, the Traders and Beopar Mandal Association of Sonamarg of Jammu and Kashmir organised a candle march on Tuesday. The protest was held to condemn the tragic incident that claimed several lives. Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency is probing the Delhi blast case, and has been asked to submit its investigation report at the earliest, the sources said earlier. The NIA will take over the probe formally from the Delhi Police and examine all aspects of the case, including the materials used in the blast and possible terror links. 

According to PTI, among those arrested were Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Sayeed, both connected to the Al-Falah University in Faridabad, from where 360 kg of ammonium nitrate was recovered. According to investigators, Shaheen was leading the Jaish-e-Mohammed's women recruitment wing in India. She headed the Jamaat-ul-Mominat, the group's female wing. Nabi, whose name has emerged as the main Delhi blast suspect, hailed from Lethpora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district and was allegedly carrying explosives, possibly ammonium nitrate, in the car, they said. A Delhi Police team visited the Al-Falah University in Faridabad and detained five to six people for questioning.

(With inputs from agencies)

