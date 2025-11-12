FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Here are the top 10 highlights of what we know so far

At least 13 killed after a car exploded with a loud bang near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday. The explosion occurred in a moving Hyundai i20 car, and the fire engulfed other vehicles nearby.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 12, 2025, 11:43 AM IST

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Here are the top 10 highlights of what we know so far
At least 13 killed after a car exploded with a loud bang near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday. The explosion occurred in a moving Hyundai i20 car, and the fire engulfed other vehicles nearby. Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha on the blat said, 'a slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged.' The Police has registered a case under Sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or UAPA, along with provisions of the Explosives Act. 

Here are the top 10 points of what we know so far

  1. The blast took place at a traffic signal close to the entrance of the metro station serving the Red Fort, locally known as Lal Qila, which is close to Chandni Chowk. Chandi Chowk is the busiest area in Delhi.
  2. The blast occured hours after two doctors Dr Mujammil Shakeel and Dr Adil Ahmad Rather, were nabbed in a joint operation by the police forces of Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana along with the Intelligence Bureau (IB). Around 350 kilograms of explosives material and a large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from Mujammil's residence in Faridabad. Another doctor, Shaheena Shahid, resident of Lal Bagh in Lucknow. was arrested after her links to Dr. Muzammil Ganaie were found. 
  3. Main mastermind of the blast is suspected to be Dr Umar Mohammad, Pulwama resident, who was seen driving the car, Hyundai i20, that later exploded in a CCTV footage. Umar had parked the car in the parking near the Sunehri Masjid parking.
  4. Police has detained Umar Mohammad's mother and brothers for questioning. The mother of the man suspected underwent a DNA test in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, to confirm whether the human remains recovered from the blast site belong to Dr Umar Mohammad.
  5. Three more doctors have been arrested from Al Falah University in Faridabad. The University is under scrutiny after being linked to Delhi blast. As per reports, the car that exploded was also parked for 11 days in the university before the blast.
  6. High-grade military explosives were used in the blast near Delhi's Red Fort. The reports says that the blast was accidentally triggered by Umar, in a panic after the arrest of his two asociates, Muzzammil and Adeel.
  7. Hours before the white Hyundai i20 car was parked and later exploded, it was first seen at Connaught Place and Mayur Vihar, which are the two of the busiest areas with large crowd.
  8. Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained at least five individuals from different villages, including Amir Rashid, the current owner of the Hyundai i20 used in the blast, and his brother. Rashid, a resident of Samboora village, who allegedly purchased the vehicle through a middle men. Three other men from nearby villages have also been detained. More than 200 places are also being raided in Jammu and Kashmir.
  9. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has announced Rs 10 lakhs for deceased, Rs 5 lakhs for disabled, Rs 2 lakhs for injured.
  10. Dr Muzammil has made a confession that that he and his associate, Umar, had conducted a reconnaissance of the Red Fort just a week before and initially planned to carry out a high-profile attack around January 26, India’s Republic Day,

 

 

 

