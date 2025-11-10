FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Delhi Police issues first statement on car explosion, 'a slow-moving vehicle...'

Delhi car explosion: After explosion in car caused a massive blast near Gate no 1 of the Red Fort Metro station in Delhi, several police and other teams have arrived at the spot, said Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 09:14 PM IST

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Delhi Police issues first statement on car explosion, 'a slow-moving vehicle...'
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Forensic team arrives after car explosion
Delhi car explosion: After explosion in car caused a massive blast near Gate no 1 of the Red Fort Metro station in Delhi, several police and other teams have arrived at the spot. Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha told ANI that the forensic team has arrived at the spot.

He said, "Today at around 6.52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged. All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here... Some people have died, and some have been injured in the incident. The situation is being monitored. The Home Minister has also called us, and information is being shared with him from time to time."

Due to the intensity of the incident, the entire Delhi-NCR region, neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai have been put on high alert. 

In the meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken stock of the situation in the wake of the blast in Delhi. He spoke to Union HM Amit Shah and took an update on the situation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah immediately spoke with the Delhi Police Commissioner after the incident. Teams from the NSG, NIA, and the forensic department were rushed to the spot. The Home Minister remains in continuous touch with the IB Director regarding the Delhi incident.

Speaking to ANI, Uttar Pradesh ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash said that the DGP has issued instructions to all senior officials in Uttar Pradesh to increase security at sensitive religious sites, sensitive districts, and border areas. Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik said, "We got information that there was a blast in a car near Chandni Chowk Metro Station. We responded immediately, and seven units were sent to the spot. At 7:29 PM, the fire was brought under control. There is a possibility that there are casualties in this. All our teams are present at the spot."

A powerful explosion occurred in a car parked near Delhi's iconic Red Fort on Monday (November 10). According to a report by news agency ANI, the explosion occurred near Gate number 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. Three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage, according to the Delhi Fire Department. ANI reported that multiple injured people were rushed to the LNJP Hospital. The exact cause of the blast is not clear as yet. A high alert has been sounded across the national capital after the blast. 

