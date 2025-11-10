FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Delhi Red Fort blast: 'Those affected are...'

Delhi: Vehicle involved in Red Fort blast identified, it was a...

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Union HM Amit Shah gives details of the car explosion, 'a blast occurred in a...'; Reaches spot, WATCH

Over 2900 kg ammonium nitrate found in Faridabad: What is it and how much destruction can it cause?

Delhi Blast: BIG advisory issued for Chandni Chowk market after Red Fort explosion; check details

Delhi Red Fort Blast: What did Delhi Police chief say on nature of explosion?

Viral video: Salman Khan visits Dharmendra in Breach Candy Hospital amid 89-year-old actor's health concerns

Delhi Blast: New visuals of aftermath showcase extent of damage near Red Fort Metro Station

What happened in September 2008, when Indian Mujahideen carried out serial bombings in Delhi? Details here

Delhi Red Fort blast kills 8: A timeline of previous major explosions that rocked capital city

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Date Announced: Exam to be held on..., call letter download LINK soon

SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Date Announced: Exam to be held on..., call letter download

Is Delhi bombing a terror attack? No crater found, no one claims responsibility

Is Delhi bombing a terror attack? No crater found, no one claims responsibility

Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports

Did Dharmendra convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini? Here's the truth

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports

Did Dharmendra convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini? Here's the truth

Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...

Dharmendra health critical: 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in a year

Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree

Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema to kids; a look at He-Man's family tree

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi Blast: BIG advisory issued for Chandni Chowk market after Red Fort explosion; check details

Eight people have been killed and 24 injured in the blast at Red Fort.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 09:20 PM IST

Delhi Blast: BIG advisory issued for Chandni Chowk market after Red Fort explosion; check details
File photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi blast: After a high-intensity explosion occurred in a car near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening, the Chandni Chowk market to be closed on Tuesday, said Market association president Sanjay Bhargaw. Eight people have been killed and 24 injured in the blast.

Several vehicles were also gutted in the blast. Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are on high alert after the blast. The nature of the blast is not known yet. Visuals showed a van with its doors blown off, a completely mangled car, another with a smashed windscreen and an injured man on the ground.

READ | Red Fort Blast: Chaos erupted in Delhi after explosion in car, WATCH

After the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and received an update on the situation. According to government sources, PM Modi has taken stock of the situation. Shah spoke to NIA DG Sadanand Vasant Date and has advised him to send an NIA team to the spot. This explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station on Monday has sent panic across the national capital and caused authorities in the Delhi-NCR area, Uttar Pradesh, and Mumbai to sound a high alert.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Is Delhi bombing a terror attack? No crater found, no one claims responsibility
Is Delhi bombing a terror attack? No crater found, no one claims responsibility
PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Delhi Red Fort blast: 'Those affected are...'
PM Modi condoles deaths in Delhi Red Fort blast: 'Those affected...'
Delhi: Vehicle involved in Red Fort blast identified, it was a...
Delhi: Vehicle involved in Red Fort blast identified, it was a...
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Union HM Amit Shah gives details of the car explosion, 'a blast occurred in a...'; Reaches spot, WATCH
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Union HM Amit Shah gives details of the car explosion, 'a
Over 2900 kg ammonium nitrate found in Faridabad: What is it and how much destruction can it cause?
2900 kg ammonium nitrate found in Faridabad: How dangerous is it?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports
Did Dharmendra convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini? Here's the truth
Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...
Dharmendra health critical: 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in a year
Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree
Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema to kids; a look at He-Man's family tree
From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025
From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025
Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025; Number 1 will shock you!
Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE