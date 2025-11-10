Delhi Blast: BIG advisory issued for Chandni Chowk market after Red Fort explosion; check details

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Delhi Red Fort blast: 'Those affected are...'
Eight people have been killed and 24 injured in the blast at Red Fort.
Delhi blast: After a high-intensity explosion occurred in a car near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening, the Chandni Chowk market to be closed on Tuesday, said Market association president Sanjay Bhargaw. Eight people have been killed and 24 injured in the blast.
Several vehicles were also gutted in the blast. Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are on high alert after the blast. The nature of the blast is not known yet. Visuals showed a van with its doors blown off, a completely mangled car, another with a smashed windscreen and an injured man on the ground.
READ | Red Fort Blast: Chaos erupted in Delhi after explosion in car, WATCH
After the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and received an update on the situation. According to government sources, PM Modi has taken stock of the situation. Shah spoke to NIA DG Sadanand Vasant Date and has advised him to send an NIA team to the spot. This explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station on Monday has sent panic across the national capital and caused authorities in the Delhi-NCR area, Uttar Pradesh, and Mumbai to sound a high alert.