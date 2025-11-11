Delhi Red Fort blast: Did suspects detonate explosives by mistake? Report says...

Tata Trusts appoints Noel Tata’s son Neville, Bhaskar Bhat as Trustees days after Mehli Mistry's exit
INDIA
Multiple raids on terror suspects near the national capital and across the country as well as the recovery of over 2,900 kilograms of explosives material may have compelled the suspects to relocate, sources cited in the report said.
The development is crucial as it changes the case from a suspected suicide bombing to that of an accidental explosion during transport, investigators told the channel. As per the initial assessment, it appears that the suspect assembled the improvised explosive device (IED) improperly. Due to this, the blast had a relatively limited impact, the investigators reportedly said. Besides, there were no crater formation or projectiles at the explosion site -- clues which also support the accidental detonation theory.
The development is crucial as it changes the case from a suspected suicide bombing to that of an accidental explosion during transport, investigators told the channel. As per the initial assessment, it appears that the suspect assembled the improvised explosive device (IED) improperly. Due to this, the blast had a relatively limited impact, the investigators reportedly said. Besides, there were no crater formation or projectiles at the explosion site -- clues which also support the accidental detonation theory.
On Monday evening, a high-intensity blast ripped through the heart of Delhi, killing at least 13 people and injuring many others. The blast occurred in a white Hyundai i20 car near the iconic Red Fort. The explosion came just hours after a joint operation of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Haryana Police led to the recovery of more than 2,900 kg of ammonium nitrate -- a chemical compound which is used to make bombs -- along with a large cache of arms and ammunition in Faridabad near the capital. Several people, including a number of doctors, had been arrested in connection to the vast terror module.