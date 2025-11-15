Huge blow for India! Shubman Gill stretchered into ambulance, admitted to Kolkata hospital with neck injury
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand calls Malti Chahar 'lesbian', mocks her sexuality with Tanya Mittal, gets brutally trolled: 'Jo khud shaadishuda mardon ko...'
How MS Dhoni helped Ravindra Jadeja navigate his CSK departure before IPL 2026
Delhi Red Fort blast accused used 'dead drop' emails to communicate; What are they?
JD(U) reacts to Rohini Acharya's decision to cut family ties, quit politics: 'Daughter who saved Lalu's life...'
Bengaluru momo seller earns Rs 31 lakh a month, viral video shows job seekers asking ‘Vacancy hain toh...?’
'Kamini Kaushal had the sweetest smile and voice': Shoojit Sircar remembers late actress, regerts for not...
Delhi Blast: Days after explosion, DMRC reopens two gates at Lal Quila metro station, details here
Stunning video shows Chinese humanoid ‘army of robots’ marching in the world’s first mass delivery
Andre Russell's KKR chapter ends, franchise releases star all-rounder before IPL 2026 auction
INDIA
At least 13 people were killed and dozens others injured after a Hyundai i20 car exploded at a traffic signal in Delhi on November 10. Several people -- including doctors Muzammil Shakeel, Umar Mohammad, and Shaheen Saeed -- have been arrested in the case and are being investigated.
The suspects being probed in connection with the deadly blast near Delhi's Red Fort earlier this month used a special method called 'dead drop' emails to communicate, NDTV reported citing sources. At least 13 people were killed and dozens others injured after a Hyundai i20 car exploded at a traffic signal in Delhi on November 10. Several people -- including doctors Muzammil Shakeel, Umar Mohammad, and Shaheen Saeed -- have been arrested in the case and are being investigated for possible links to the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad.
As per the NDTV report, the accused doctors used a shared email account to communicate among themselves and with others. They typed out their messages in the drafts folder, and others logged in to read them. The emails were never actually sent, making it hard to trace the digital footprint. This technique is known as 'dead drop' emailing and is often used by spy and terror networks. Besides, apps such as Threema and Telegram were also used by them to communicate and avoid coming under the lens of authorities.
On November 10, an i20 car driven by Dr. Umar Mohammad blew up at a traffic signal near the Red Fort, killing 13 people and injuring many others. The incident occurred just hours after police found nearly 3,000 kilograms of explosives and bomb-making material in Faridabad near the national capital. Dr. Muzammil Shakeel and Dr. Shaheen Saeed were also arrested as part of the investigation. Reports suggest the accused had been planning blasts in Delhi during their secret meetings in Shakeel's room at Faridabad-based Al-Falah University, where they were employed.