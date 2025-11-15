FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Delhi Red Fort blast accused used 'dead drop' emails to communicate; What are they?

At least 13 people were killed and dozens others injured after a Hyundai i20 car exploded at a traffic signal in Delhi on November 10. Several people -- including doctors Muzammil Shakeel, Umar Mohammad, and Shaheen Saeed -- have been arrested in the case and are being investigated.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 15, 2025, 08:40 PM IST

Delhi Red Fort blast accused used 'dead drop' emails to communicate; What are they?
Several doctors have been arrested in the case.
The suspects being probed in connection with the deadly blast near Delhi's Red Fort earlier this month used a special method called 'dead drop' emails to communicate, NDTV reported citing sources. At least 13 people were killed and dozens others injured after a Hyundai i20 car exploded at a traffic signal in Delhi on November 10. Several people -- including doctors Muzammil Shakeel, Umar Mohammad, and Shaheen Saeed -- have been arrested in the case and are being investigated for possible links to the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad.

As per the NDTV report, the accused doctors used a shared email account to communicate among themselves and with others. They typed out their messages in the drafts folder, and others logged in to read them. The emails were never actually sent, making it hard to trace the digital footprint. This technique is known as 'dead drop' emailing and is often used by spy and terror networks. Besides, apps such as Threema and Telegram were also used by them to communicate and avoid coming under the lens of authorities.

On November 10, an i20 car driven by Dr. Umar Mohammad blew up at a traffic signal near the Red Fort, killing 13 people and injuring many others. The incident occurred just hours after police found nearly 3,000 kilograms of explosives and bomb-making material in Faridabad near the national capital. Dr. Muzammil Shakeel and Dr. Shaheen Saeed were also arrested as part of the investigation. Reports suggest the accused had been planning blasts in Delhi during their secret meetings in Shakeel's room at Faridabad-based Al-Falah University, where they were employed.

