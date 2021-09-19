Delhi records zero deaths in 24 hours, 28 new COVID-19 cases

Even though many other states are recording high cases and deaths, the national capital still seems to have it under control. On Sunday (September 19), Delhi reported 28 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total coronavirus infection tally so far to 14,38,497 since early 2020.

Fortunately, there was no death registered due to the coronavirus within those same 24 hrs. However, one death was recorded on Friday and Saturday each. According to the Delhi government's health bulletin, with the 28 new cases, the tally of active cases stands at 387, out of which 137 are at-home quarantine.

On some more positive note regarding the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, 45 persons infected with coronavirus recovered during the last 24 hours, pushing the total recovery so far to 14,13,025.

The daily Covid positive rate was reported at 0.4 per cent, while the cumulative positivity rate in the city stands at 5.34 per cent. Though no Covid related death was reported in the last 24 hours, the city has so for registered 25,085 deaths since January 2020. Delhi's total Covid fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent of the total cases reported so far.

According to the health bulletin report of the Delhi government, 63,302 Covid samples were tested in the last 24 hours, which includes 45,250 RT-PCR and 18,053 rapid antigen tests. There are 103 containment zones at present in the city.

As per the bulletin, a total 2,03,527 doses of Covid vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours across the national capital.