Delhi records third highest temperature for February in 55 years, check IMD forecast for next 5 days | File Photo

Delhi weather update: After 31.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the national capital recorded its third highest temperature for the month of February in the last 55 years today, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

Delhi’s Safdarjung Airport recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius on Monday. This takes the temperature 1.6 degrees above what was forecast by the weather department.

With Delhi witnessing hotter than usual departure of winters, similar maximum temperatures are expected this week. Heat is going to persist.

IMD temperature forecast

Maximum temperature forecast for this week:

- Tuesday, February 21: 33 degrees Celsius

- Wednesday, February 22: 33 degrees Celsius

- Thursday, February 23: 31 degrees Celsius

- Friday, February 24: 31 degrees Celsius

- Saturday, February 25: 32 degrees Celsius

Minimum temperature forecast for this week:

- Tuesday, February 21: 14 degrees Celsius

- Wednesday, February 22: 13 degrees Celsius

- Thursday, February 23: 12 degrees Celsius

- Friday, February 24: 12 degrees Celsius

- Saturday, February 25: 11 degrees Celsius

