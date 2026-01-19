Delhi records 'most polluted January day' in two years, temperatures drop to 5°C, IMD predicts heavy rainfall

On Monday, Delhi is expected to experience a minimum temperature ranging between 7-9°C, while the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 24-26°C.

The winter season is set to deepen its grip across North India on January 19, as two western disturbances approach the region in rapid succession. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to dense fog in the early hours of the day, accompanied by a "partly cloudy sky," and has issued a yellow warning for the region.

The IMD's daily weather bulletin for Delhi-NCR said, "Partly cloudy sky. Moderate fog at many places with dense fog at isolated places during morning hours." This forecast sets the tone for a cold and foggy start to the week in the national capital and surrounding areas.

Delhi's temperature and weather forecast

On Monday, Delhi is expected to experience a minimum temperature ranging between 7-9°C, while the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 24-26°C. This follows a chilly Sunday, when the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 5.3°C, and the maximum was 22.7°C.

The IMD's forecast for the capital includes a partly cloudy sky with moderate fog in many places and dense fog in isolated pockets during the morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius and 7 and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively, for the day.

Western Himalayan region to see precipitation

The western disturbances are expected to impact the Western Himalayan region throughout the coming week. According to the IMD, there is a possibility of isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall by January 23 in this region. Further north, light to moderate rainfall or snowfall is forecast for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh, bringing a wintry mix to these areas.

The IMD has also indicated that fog may still be visible in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, adding to the winter weather challenges in these regions.

Dense fog to persist in Northwest India

The IMD has predicted that dense to very dense fog will continue to blanket parts of northwest India and Bihar for the next two to three days. Specifically, very dense fog is likely in some parts of Uttar Pradesh until January 19, posing challenges for transportation and daily life in these areas. The persistent fog is a significant concern for the affected regions, and residents are advised to exercise caution, especially when traveling.

Delhi's sees 'most polluted January day' in two years

Delhi has experienced its most polluted January day in two years, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) plunging into the most toxic "severe" zone on Sunday. The national capital recorded an AQI of 440 at 4 pm on Sunday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) daily bulletin.

This reading was significantly worse than 400 on Saturday and the highest for the month since 447 on January 14, 2024. It is also the first time that the AQI has been 400 or above in this period for two consecutive days since end-January 2016. All previous peak readings in January, including the all-time high of 460 recorded on January 15, 2021, were from the first half of the month.

The city did not record a single severe air day in January last year. Sunday also marked Delhi's first severe air quality day of the year and the first since December 29, 2025, when the reading was 401. It was also the second-worst this winter, after a peak of 461 on December 14, the Times of India reported.

GRAP-4 Implementation

Delhi's Air Quality Index was recorded in the "severe" category early Monday, with an overall AQI of 418. Restrictions under GRAP-4 have been implemented in the national capital as it continues to grapple with a severe air pollution crisis. The AQI was recorded at 439 at 7 am on Sunday, according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).