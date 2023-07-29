Headlines

HomeIndia

India

Delhi records best air quality of 2023 on Saturday, check AQI here

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle in the city on Sunday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 09:18 PM IST

Delhi weather news: Amid rainfall in Delhi these days, the national capital on Saturday recorded its cleanest air quality so far this year, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). It said that the city recorded an AQI of 59. Delhi recorded 15 mm rainfall in the 24 hours till Saturday morning, it said.

"Delhi today registered its best AQI of 2023. Delhi's average AQI clocked 59 today. The earlier recorded best AQI of Delhi during current year was 64 on 9th July. Let's continue working together towards cleaner skies and a healthier environment," the CAQM said in a tweet.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. Intermittent rain in most parts of Delhi has played a role in improving the national capital's air quality and keeping temperatures in check.

The air quality improves to the 'good' category on some days due to widespread rains, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, and a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, according to the IMD.

Relative humidity oscillated between 96 per cent and 81 per cent. The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle in the city on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively, the IMD said.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

