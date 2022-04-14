Delhi records 325 new infections, positivity rate at 2.39 percent

Delhi reported 325 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the viral disease on Thursday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 2.39 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. The Covid positivity rate in the national capital has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.39 per cent in a week, even as doctors on Tuesday said it was "not a panic situation" as the count of daily cases was still low, but cautioned against dropping the guard. The daily spike of 325 cases on Thursday saw a marked rise from 137 cases reported on Monday, according to the health department. The department did not issue a bulletin on Tuesday.

On Monday, the positivity rate was 2.7 per cent -- the highest in two months. It was 2.87 per cent on February 5. With an uptick in daily cases and a significant rise in the positivity rate over the last few days, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said the city government is keeping a watchful eye on the Covid situation and there is no reason to worry until a new variant of concern of the virus is detected. Delhi's COVID-19 tally and the death toll due to the disease stood at 18,67,206 and 26,158 respectively on Thursday, according to the latest health bulletin.

READ | 4th wave: Delhi issues Covid-19 advisory for private schools, check guidelines

The national capital had reported 141 cases and one death due to the disease on Sunday, while the positivity rate was 1.29 per cent. It saw 160 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.55 per cent on Saturday. On Friday, the city had reported 146 cases with a positivity rate of 1.39 per cent and one death. The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13, during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic, which was largely driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus. A total of 574 Covid patients are in home isolation, a marked rise from 504 the previous day, the bulletin stated. There are 9,745 beds for Covid patients in Delhi's hospitals and 48 (0.49 per cent) of those are occupied, it added.

READ | Covid 4th wave: DDMA to meet on April 20 as Delhi records uptick in cases