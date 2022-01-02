Delhi records 3194 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, highest in 7 months

National capital Delhi recorded 3,194 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday (January 2), making it the highest single day rise since May 2021. As per data shared by the city health department, case positivity rate has risen to 4.59%. One death was reported in the past 24 hours. Delhi’s official COVID-19 death toll now stands at 25,109.

The rising positivity rate could lead to a ‘Red’ Alert in Delhi in the coming days, as part of the government’s Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which was approved by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority. Delhi is currently on ‘Yellow’ Alert as part of the plan. A ‘Red’ alert could potentially mean a total curfew situation and halt of most economic activity.

The new caseload in the last 24 hours is 17% above the COVID-19 numbers of day before (January 1) at 2,716 cases. The number is highest in more than seven months. Delhi recorded 3,181 cases last on May 27, 2021.

As per official data, Delhi saw 1,796 and 1,313 cases on Friday and Thursday with a positivity rate of 1.73% and 2.44% respectively. Before that, the national capital had recorded 923, 496 and 331 cases on Wednesday, Tuesday and Monday, respectively.

Alongside the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases, the city has also recorded a spike in number of cases of the new Omicron variant.