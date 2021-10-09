Delhi records 30 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths in last six days

Delhi recorded 30 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the total infection to 14,39,166, as per the Health Department bulletin released on Saturday. However, there were no deaths recorded from the infection in the six consecutive days.

Fortunately, the National Capital has recorded only one death from COVID-19 in October so far. Delhi's total death toll continues to be at 25,088, and the death rate at 1.74 per cent.

Delhi has seen a decline in the rate of infection, it has declined to 0.05 per cent and active COVID-19 cases stand at 377 that have also seen a decline in the spread of the virus.

As per the latest health bulletin issued by the Health Department of Delhi, with 52 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, total recoveries rose to 14,13,701 so far. A total of 107 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

With 98.23 per cent of Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi stands at 0.026 per cent. Meanwhile, a total of 62,450 new tests - 43,170 through RT-PCR and 19,280 through Rapid Antigen - were conducted in a day, taking the total number of tests to 2,82 06,152 so far.

The number of containment zones in the city stands at 100 at present.

Out of a total 1,07,452 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours, 39,729 were first doses and 67,723-second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 1,88,57,757, according to the health bulletin.