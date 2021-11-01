Delhi recorded first 'good air' day in October since 2015

The national capital recorded its first 'good air day' of 2021 in October. This comes as good news since Delhi has been tackling the problem of air pollution for the last few years every winter season.

As winter approaches, the air quality index of the city starts plunging to the worst maximum. This happens due to the stubble burning of the adjacent states. However, Delhi recorded its cleanest air in October as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the Meteorological Department data, Delhi experienced several rainy days in October and logged 122.5 mm rainfall that has been the highest since 1960. A combination of factors like rain, a slow receding monsoon and fewer farm fires is the reason for an improvement of the air quality.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) range:

- Below 50 - Considerably good

- Between 51-100 - Satisfactory

- Between 101-200 - Moderate

- Between 201-300 or beyond is considered severe.