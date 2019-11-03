Delhi receives mild showers but no relief from pollution, still under severe category

Even after mild spells of rain on Saturday evening and Sunday morning, there is no respite for Delhiites from the air pollution that has turned the national capital into a gas chamber.

Delhi once again woke up to a thick layer of smog with Air Quality Index still lying under the sever category.

On Sunday morning, the AQI was recorded at 492 in In Delhi's Bawana, 487 at ITO, 482 in Ashok Vihar, all three in 'severe' category.

The IMD on Saturday predicted that there will be an increase in the wind speed in days to come. Rain is also likely to occur in the second week of November around 7 or 8 which might bring some respite from pollution.

Meanwhile, people continue to suffer from rising pollution in the national capital, one of the reasons for it being the stubble burning in nearby states.

Schools have already been asked to remain closed till November 5 after orders from the Delhi government. They have also been asked to avoid indulging in outdoor activities.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday distributed anti-pollution masks to school students along with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. Kejriwal has also pointed out that the cause of such a surge in air pollution in Delhi is stubble burning in nearby states and asked their respective governments to take action.