Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is 'heartbroken' at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

NEET exam row: CBI files first charge sheet in paper leak case, 13 named as accused

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

'Never been hit so hard': Angela Carini in tears after losing bout to 'biological male' boxer Imane Khelif

India

Delhi Rau's IAS deaths: MCD seals 29 coaching centre basements after deaths of 3 UPSC aspirants

According to an official statement, the coaching centres that faced action in Rajinder Nagar on Tuesday include the IAS Gurukul Tathastu, Officers IAS Academy, Forum IAS, Psyche World IAS, Sanchetna IAS, Prisha IAS, Path Academy, and Drishti IAS.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jul 31, 2024, 09:37 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Delhi Rau's IAS deaths: MCD seals 29 coaching centre basements after deaths of 3 UPSC aspirants
Rapid Action Force and police personnel stand guard outside the Rau's IAS Study Centre during a students' protest. (Photo: ANI)
The MCD sealed seven more basements of coaching centres in Central Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar and one each in North West Delhi's Rajdhani Enclave and East Delhi's Preet Vihar on Tuesday, following the death of three UPSC aspirants in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle.

With this, the civic body has now cracked down on 29 basements of coaching institutes since Sunday for allegedly operating in violation of the MCD building by-laws.

According to an official statement, the coaching centres that faced action in Rajinder Nagar on Tuesday include the IAS Gurukul Tathastu, Officers IAS Academy, Forum IAS, Psyche World IAS, Sanchetna IAS, Prisha IAS, Path Academy, and Drishti IAS.

In the MCD's latest sealing drive in Preet Vihar and Rajdhani Enclave, two basements of coaching centres faced action -- Sanskriti Academy and Pratham Institute, respectively, it said.

The action comes in the wake of flooding in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Rajinder Nagar that led to the death of three civil services aspirants on Saturday.

Additionally, the MCD's public health department also deployed a team to inspect the old Rajender Nagar area where 78 paying guest accommodations and 13 guest houses were checked for mosquito breeding.

During the sealing drive in Preet Vihar, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi was present at the site as the agency cracked down on illegally run basements of coaching institutes.

The drive was simultaneously conducted in Mukherjee Nagar and Rajinder Nagar localities, where till Monday night, 20 basements of coaching centres were sealed for running commercial activities.

The civic body sealed 13 such establishments on Sunday in Rajinder Nagar and six more on Tuesday.

One basement of a coaching institute in Mukherjee Nagar was sealed on Monday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

