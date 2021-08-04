Delhi Rape-Murder case: BJP targets Rahul Gandhi for sharing photos of victim's family

Rahul Gandhi, who came to meet a 9-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly a victim of sexual assault in the Nangal village of Delhi, has been surrounded due to one of his tweets. Like other leaders of Delhi, Rahul Gandhi also met the girl's family this morning and assured the family to fight for justice.

Rahul Gandhi talked to the family of the girl sitting inside her car. After this, he also shared his picture on social media.

In the tweet, Rahul Gandhi wrote that the tears of the parents are saying only one thing that their daughter, the daughter of the country, deserves justice. And I am with them on this path of justice. In this picture, the parents of the girl are seen with Rahul Gandhi. Now Rahul Gandhi is surrounded for revealing the identity of the girl.

What does the law say?

According to the law, the identity of any minor rape victim cannot be revealed. In such cases, disclosure of identity is considered a violation of Section 23 of the POCSO Act and Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Care. If the identity of the rape victim or her family becomes public, it affects the image of that family in society.

After Rahul Gandhi's tweet surfaced, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra attacked Rahul and said that his party will demand from the National Child Protection Commission to take suo motu cognizance of the Congress leader's tweet and take appropriate action against him. Patra said that by sharing the photo of the victim's family, Rahul Gandhi has broken the law.

