Delhi: Rape accused attempts to rape female doctor in Mandoli jail toilet; DCW writes to police

Delhi: The man is in jail in connection with an old rape case.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 12:23 PM IST

Delhi news (File)

A woman who works as a resident doctor in Delhi's Mandoli jail has alleged that a prisoner attempted to rape her inside the jail. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the police seeking details of the FIR and investigation report after receiving the complaint of the victim.

The doctor wrote in her complaint with DCW that she went to use the ladies washroom on September 26, 2022. She found that the undertrial prisoner was lurking in the nearby cubicle when he attacked her. 

The man is in jail in connection with an old rape case.  

The doctor had treated this inmate. 

She said the man attacked her from behind and tried to rape her but she escaped and alerted the security staff. 

DCW chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the Director General of Prisons seeking details of the FIR and the probe report. 

"It a very unfortunate ordeal that a lady doctor working in jail had to undergo. She had to physically fight the man to somehow break free and escape. Efforts must be made to ensure that such acts are never repeated in the future. We have issued a notice to jail authorities. Each jail must have an Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act and urgent steps must be taken to strengthen the safety measures in place for female staff working in jails," Maliwal said. 

With inputs from ANI

