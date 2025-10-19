Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur makes SHOCKING statements on Hindu daughters, urges parents to 'break leg if they visit non-hindu...'
Women's World Cup 2025: India's semi-final qualification scenarios after loss to England
Delhi ranks as world's most polluted with AQI of 346 in IQAir list, THIS city ranks second, three Indian cities in top 10
Former employee at Narayana Murthy's Infosys on work culture of 1990s: 'We slogged like...'
IND-W vs ENG-W, Women’s World Cup 2025: England win last-over thriller by 4 runs as India suffer third consecutive defeat
Donald Trump calls Colombian President Petro 'illegal drug leader', announces US to cut off all subsidies
Passengers shocked as viral video shows disposable food containers being reused on train
‘Good Pay, But...’: Techie earning Rs 12 LPA shares struggle with burnout
RJD ex-candidate tears kurta, breaks down outside Lalu Yadav's residence after denied ticket, makes BIG allegation of party demanding Rs 2 crore for..., WATCH VIDEO
Invited for dinner, then disaster struck: How three Afghan cricketers lost their lives in airstrike
India's Delhi ranked first as the most polluted city in the world according to world air quality monitoring platform IQAir list, followed by Pakistan's Lahore. Three Indian metropolitan cities Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai made it to the top 10 in the list.
Delhi's AQI was reported to be 346, while Lahore's was 207. As per IQAir 0-50 AQ1 falls in 'Good' category, 51-100 in Moderate, 101-150 in Unhealthy for sensitive groups, 151-200 in Unhealthy, 201-300 in Very unhealthy and 301+ in Hazardous category.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) measures the concentration of pollutants in the air, including fine particulate matter (PM2.5), coarse particulate matter (PM10), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and ozone (O3).
In the most polluted list, most of the Asian cities made it to the list, raising concerns over the hazardous pollution rates in Asia. While, most of the cleanest cities, with AQ1 as low as 11, were in Canada, USA and Europe.