Delhi ranks as world's most polluted with AQI of 346 in IQAir list, THIS city ranks second, three Indian cities in top 10

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 10:46 PM IST

(Image: cowayindia)
India's Delhi ranked first as the most polluted city in the world according to world air quality monitoring platform IQAir list, followed by Pakistan's Lahore. Three Indian metropolitan cities Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai made it to the top 10 in the list.

Delhi's AQI was reported to be 346, while Lahore's was 207. As per IQAir 0-50 AQ1 falls in 'Good' category, 51-100 in Moderate, 101-150 in Unhealthy for sensitive groups, 151-200 in Unhealthy, 201-300 in Very unhealthy and 301+ in Hazardous category. 

The Air Quality Index (AQI) measures the concentration of pollutants in the air, including fine particulate matter (PM2.5), coarse particulate matter (PM10), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and ozone (O3). 

In the most polluted list, most of the Asian cities made it to the list, raising concerns over the hazardous pollution rates in Asia. While, most of the cleanest cities, with AQ1 as low as 11, were in Canada, USA and Europe.

At present AQI of top 10 most polluted city is:

  • Delhi, India- 346
  • Lahore, Pakistan-207
  • Mumbai, India-168
  • Jakarta, Indonesia-165
  • Kolkata, India-164
  • Kuwait City, Kuwait-160
  • Dhaka, Bangladesh-156
  • Kabul, Afghanistan-137
  • Karachi, Pakistan-118
  • Hanoi, Vietnam-117
