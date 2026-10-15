Delhi Ramleela to burn 30-foot Cockroach effigy alongside Ravan

Delhi's Ramleela celebrations will feature a 30-foot cockroach effigy alongside Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad, adding an unusual twist to the traditional Dussehra festivities.

A 30-foot cockroach effigy will be set ablaze alongside those of Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad at a Ramleela event in Delhi this year. The unusual addition is meant to spread a message about cleanliness, as cited by organisers, according to Vriti Jain's Times of India report.

Why Delhi Ramleela set to burn 30-foot Cockroach effigy

The Shree Keshav Ram Leela Committee, which organises the event in Pitampura, said the 30-foot cockroach effigy symbolises “filth and dirt”. The committee said it aligns with the Swachh Bharat and Swachh Delhi campaigns. Committee president and BJP MLA Ashok Goel said the move had no political motive and that the cockroach would feature as an asura in Ravan's army.

Delhi's centuries-old tradition of organising Ramleela performances traces the city's celebrations back to the Mughal era, with Ramleela performances and Dussehra processions taking place in Old Delhi. The tradition continued through the 19th century and evolved into large public events attended by thousands of people.

Today, Ramleela events are organised at several venues across the national capital, combining religious performances, cultural programmes, large effigies and public gatherings. Ravan Dahan remains one of the central attractions of the festivities.

Cockroach Janta Party protests in Delhi

The announcement comes amid protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi. The group has previously demonstrated against former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and is now demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. CJP members also joined opposition parties and student organisations in protests over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced that Central Park in Connaught Place will remain closed to the public on October 16 and 17 ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) proposed “Lehra Do Tiranga” rally. Delhi Police said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are in force in the area and appealed to protesters to comply, while indicating it may consider allowing a select group to gather at a suitable location to carry the national flag and sing the national anthem.

The rally was deferred following the arrest of CJP activists Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das and the reported threat of action against activist Abhijeet Dipke. The agitation has drawn support from Opposition parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with Rahul Gandhi criticising the detention of protesters and raising concerns over citizens’ constitutional rights.