Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rajinikanth says he was mocked and humiliated when he was a coolie: 'I broke down crying...'

Delhi Rains: Yamuna water level rising, may cross danger mark on…; officials warn low-lying areas

Tamannaah Bhatia says toddlers refuse to eat without watching her song Aaj Ki Raat: ‘Kaunse lyrics samajh...’

Four Indian-origin family members missing in US, found dead in car crash

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman gives BIG warning to ChatGPT users ahead of new model launch, says, 'bear with us..'

NavIC: India's own eye in the sky, know why it's our future

11 killed as vehicle plunges into canal in UP's Gonda, CM Yogi orders relief

This is world’s longest car, has helipad, golf course, swimming pool; with over 75 seats, owned by THIS billionaire, not owned by Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh: Flash floods, landslides cut off 400 routes in Kullu, Chamba, Mandi, watch video

New Vande Bharat Express train to run on this route soon: Check list of stations, timings, other details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi Rains: Yamuna water level rising, may cross danger mark on…; officials warn low-lying areas

Delhi Rains: Yamuna water level rising, may cross danger mark on…; officials war

Tamannaah Bhatia says toddlers refuse to eat without watching her song Aaj Ki Raat: ‘Kaunse lyrics samajh...’

Tamannaah Bhatia says toddlers refuse to eat without watching her song

Four Indian-origin family members missing in US, found dead in car crash

Four Indian-origin family members missing in US, found dead in car crash

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private pool and art collection

In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private p

From Gully Boy to Fukrey: 5 iconic Bollywood on-screen friendships that touched our hearts

From Gully Boy to Fukrey: 5 iconic Bollywood on-screen friendships that touched

War 2 actress Kiara Advani's glowing skin secret is THIS 3-ingredient DIY mask from her grandmother

Kiara Advani's glowing skin secret is THIS 3-ingredient DIY mask from her dadi

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi Rains: Yamuna water level rising, may cross danger mark on…; officials warn low-lying areas

Due to heavy rains and consistent rainfall in the drainage areas of Haryana and Uttarakhand, the Yamuna River in Delhi is flowing with rising levels. The authorities have warned the low-lying areas and are monitoring the alarming situation.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 01:40 PM IST

Delhi Rains: Yamuna water level rising, may cross danger mark on…; officials warn low-lying areas
Yamuna river is nearing warning levels in Delhi

TRENDING NOW

As Delhi-NCR is witnessing a heavy spell of rains this monsoon, the capital’s Yamuna River has neared the warning level. It has reached 204.14 metres, coming closer to the warning level of 204.5 metres. The situation has become worse due to consistent rainfall in the drainage areas of Haryana and Uttarakhand. The situation has alarmed the authorities who have become alert as the water level in the river is showing no sign of reduction.

Yamuna river may cross warning mark soon

Though the water level is very much below the danger mark of 205.33 metres, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department is cautious as the officials are monitoring the situation all the time. Delhi witnessed its highest flood level reaching 208.66 metres in July 2023, due to which many low-lying areas of the capital, including prominent areas like Yamuna Bazar, Rajghat, and Civil Lines saw widespread inundation.

The officials from the department said that the water coming out from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana is steadily feeding the Yamuna River, which can cross the warning level in the next 24-48 hours if flooded from further heavy rains. Residents living close to the river area, which has become a vulnerable zone, can be advised to evacuate if the river crosses the danger mark. As a precautionary measure, the authorities have asked the residents living in low-lying areas near the Yamuna to be cautious and avoid going close to the river and strictly follow official advisories.

Flood like situation in parts of Uttar Pradesh

Meanwhile, several districts of Uttar Pradesh are on high alert as major rivers, including the Saryu, Ken, Yamuna and Chambal, are flowing at or above danger levels following continuous rainfall in the hilly regions and release of water from dams. Visuals from Prayagraj in the past few days have shown the two rivers of the capital and the NCR region, Ganga and Yamuna rivers, flowing beyond danger levels, creating a flood-like situation in many areas. The increasing water levels have flooded low-lying regions. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet woman, NLU grad, who left her job at legal firm, topped UPSC exam in second attempt with AIR..., her backup plan was...
Meet woman, NLU grad, who left her job at legal firm, topped UPSC exam...
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 to be declared on results.cbse.gov.in; Know how to check, download, date
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 to be declared on results.cbse.gov.in; Know ho
'Spent many hours talking about...': Kevin Pietersen highlights Karun Nair’s intensive IPL preparation for England Test series
Kevin Pietersen highlights Karun Nair’s intensive IPL preparation for England
22-years-old IIT Bombay student dies by suicide, jumps from hostel building, probe underway, here's what we know so far
22-years-old IIT Bombay student dies by suicide, jumps from hostel building...
Amarnath Yatra 2025 called off early, over 4.1 lakh devotees complete pilgrimage
Amarnath Yatra cut short by a week, over 4.1 lakh devotees complete pilgrimage
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private pool and art collection
In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private p
From Gully Boy to Fukrey: 5 iconic Bollywood on-screen friendships that touched our hearts
From Gully Boy to Fukrey: 5 iconic Bollywood on-screen friendships that touched
War 2 actress Kiara Advani's glowing skin secret is THIS 3-ingredient DIY mask from her grandmother
Kiara Advani's glowing skin secret is THIS 3-ingredient DIY mask from her dadi
Inside R Madhavan's 21-day weight loss journey, no gym, no strict diet, just THESE 5 easy lifestyle habits
Inside R Madhavan's 21-day weight loss journey, no gym, no strict diet
Triptii Dimri, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and other leading ladies of Bollywood with blockbuster projects lined-up
Leading ladies of Bollywood with blockbuster projects lined-up
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE