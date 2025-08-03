Delhi Rains: Yamuna water level rising, may cross danger mark on…; officials warn low-lying areas

Due to heavy rains and consistent rainfall in the drainage areas of Haryana and Uttarakhand, the Yamuna River in Delhi is flowing with rising levels. The authorities have warned the low-lying areas and are monitoring the alarming situation.

As Delhi-NCR is witnessing a heavy spell of rains this monsoon, the capital’s Yamuna River has neared the warning level. It has reached 204.14 metres, coming closer to the warning level of 204.5 metres. The situation has become worse due to consistent rainfall in the drainage areas of Haryana and Uttarakhand. The situation has alarmed the authorities who have become alert as the water level in the river is showing no sign of reduction.

Yamuna river may cross warning mark soon

Though the water level is very much below the danger mark of 205.33 metres, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department is cautious as the officials are monitoring the situation all the time. Delhi witnessed its highest flood level reaching 208.66 metres in July 2023, due to which many low-lying areas of the capital, including prominent areas like Yamuna Bazar, Rajghat, and Civil Lines saw widespread inundation.

The officials from the department said that the water coming out from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana is steadily feeding the Yamuna River, which can cross the warning level in the next 24-48 hours if flooded from further heavy rains. Residents living close to the river area, which has become a vulnerable zone, can be advised to evacuate if the river crosses the danger mark. As a precautionary measure, the authorities have asked the residents living in low-lying areas near the Yamuna to be cautious and avoid going close to the river and strictly follow official advisories.

Flood like situation in parts of Uttar Pradesh

Meanwhile, several districts of Uttar Pradesh are on high alert as major rivers, including the Saryu, Ken, Yamuna and Chambal, are flowing at or above danger levels following continuous rainfall in the hilly regions and release of water from dams. Visuals from Prayagraj in the past few days have shown the two rivers of the capital and the NCR region, Ganga and Yamuna rivers, flowing beyond danger levels, creating a flood-like situation in many areas. The increasing water levels have flooded low-lying regions.