Proud mom Shefali Shah's touching words on son's graduation: 'Waited for this day and dreamt of it innumerable times'

India

India

Delhi rains: Yamuna's water level likely to rise, government directs officials to be on guard

According to a Central Water Commission forecast earlier in the day, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge is likely to reach 205.45 metres between 10 pm and 12 midnight on Friday, subsequently rising further.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 05:53 PM IST

The Delhi government has directed officials to maintain vigil in vulnerable areas and make arrangements to shift people to safer locations after the Central Water Commission forecast a rise in the Yamuna's water level.

The water level in the Yamuna in Delhi dropped below the danger mark of 205.33 metres early on Thursday. At noon on Friday, the water level stood at 204.95 metres.

According to a Central Water Commission forecast earlier in the day, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge is likely to reach 205.45 metres between 10 pm and 12 midnight on Friday, subsequently rising further.

Following the forecast, the city government advised the officials to maintain vigil in their respective areas and take necessary action at vulnerable points.

READ | Manipur violence row: Reached out thrice, received no response from authorities, says NWC chairperson

The officials have also been advised to warn people living close to river embankments and make arrangements to shift them to safer places.

The Yamuna had been receding gradually after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13.

The water level dropped below the danger mark of 205.33 metres by 8 pm on Tuesday, after flowing above the threshold for eight days. It receded to 205.22 metres at 5 am on Wednesday, before starting to rise and breaching the danger mark again.

READ | Meet Suchita Oswal Jain, who runs Rs 12,003 crore empire, India's second-largest business in...

The India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh till July 22.
The consequences of the floods in Delhi have been devastating, with more than 27,000 people being evacuated from their homes. The losses incurred in terms of property, businesses, and earnings have run into crores.

