Delhi Rains: Was cloudburst behind sudden heavy rainfall in capital? IMD says this

Delhi on Wednesday evening recorded sudden heavy rainfall leading to waterlogging, flights diversions and traffic jams. It also prompted the Delhi government to close schools in the national capital on Thursday. The torrential downpour prompted the weather office to include Delhi in its list of "areas of concern" in the National Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin. Was 'cloudburst' behind the heavy rainfall in the capital? India Meteorological Department (IMD) has denied the claim, saying the data is incorrect.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city's primary weather station Safdarjung recorded 79.2 mm of rainfall between 5:30 pm and 8:30 pm; Mayur Vihar 119 mm; Delhi University 77.5 mm; Pusa 66.5 mm; and the Palam observatory 43.7 mm.

The IMD has predicted a wet spell in the city till August 5. It also predicted above-normal rainfall in second half of monsoon season (August to September), with a good chance of favourable La Nina conditions developing by the end of August, IMD said on Thursday.