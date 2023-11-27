Headlines

Delhi rains: Sixteen flights diverted due to bad weather in capital

Sixteen flights that were supposed to land in Delhi were diverted on Monday evening after heavy rains and lightning affected the operations in the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 10:39 PM IST

Sixteen flights that were supposed to land in Delhi were diverted on Monday evening after heavy rains and lightening affected the operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The flights were diverted between 1800 and 1900 hours. As per reports, ten flights were diverted to Jaipur, three to Lucknow, two to Amritsar and one to Ahmedabad. 

An official said five Air India flights were diverted. Among them, a flight coming from Sydney was diverted to Jaipur.

With inputs from PTI

