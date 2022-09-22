Search icon
Downpour rings Dengue alarm bells in Delhi: Here's what you should know

Rainfall-led waterlogging in Delhi raises concerns about the rise in Dengue cases.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 11:22 PM IST

Photo: File

The National Capital and NCR region witnessed day-long heavy rain. Many regions of Delhi, Noida and Gurugram were filled with water due to rain. With relief from the scorching heat, the monsoon season also bring with it the danger of rising Dengue cases in waterlogged areas. 

Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital told ANI, "It's raining in Delhi, so dengue cases might rise in the next couple of weeks. Cases so far aren't serious and do not require ICU care. Early diagnosis is helping in the management of cases." 

According to a report released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on September 19, around 152 cases have been reported this month alone till September 17.

In the last one week, 101 fresh cases have been reported. Of the 396 total cases recorded till September 17 this year, 75 were reported in August. It is also the highest number of dengue cases logged during the January 1-September 17 period since 2017 when the corresponding figure was 1,465. No death has been reported so far this year due to the disease. Although there have been no reports of fatalities yet. 

Last year, 9,613 dengue cases were recorded in the capital, the highest since 2015, along with 23 deaths -- the maximum since 2016.

According to the MCD report, the city recorded 23 dengue cases on January, 16 on February, 22 in March, 20 on April, 30 in May, 32 in June and 26 in July. In 2018, Delhi reported 343 dengue cases during the January 1-September 17 periods, according to the report. The figures for 2019, 2020 and 2021 were -- 217, 172 and 211, respectively.

(With inputs from PTI)

