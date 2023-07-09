Delhi rains: One death, 15 buildings collapse as national capital witnesses first spell of heavy monsoon

Delhi witesses first spell of heavy monsoon on Saturday | Photo: PTI

Following heavy rain in the national capital on Saturday, as many as 15 houses collapsed and one person died, said a Delhi Fire Service official. Earlier, a 58-year-old woman identified as Ranjit Kaur lost her life when a wall collapsed on her due to heavy rain in Tibbia College Society in Karol Bagh.

Meanwhile, due to heavy rainfall, the back side wall of Deshbandhu College, located in the Kalkaji area of Delhi, collapsed, damaging approximately 15 luxury cars and 10 to 12 motorcycles and scooters.

On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast high-intensity rain for 2-3 days in Delhi.

"This week, North-West India, including Delhi, will witness rain, the intensity of the rain will be high for 2-3 days, and the intensity will reduce after that. There will be some relief from the heat during this period," said Charan Singh, Head of IMD, Delhi.

IMD has forecast "Isolated Heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, J&K during 08th-10th; East Rajasthan, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Punjab during 08th-09thJuly."

The first spell of heavy monsoon rain created mayhem in residential and commercial areas of Delhi on Saturday, with inundated roads and overflowing drains leading to massive waterlogging and paralysed traffic for hours.

According to Delhi government officials, the city received more than 100 mm of rain in a single day, which is 15 per cent of the total rainfall it gets every monsoon. They said this much water cannot be drained while the rain is still on, adding that once the rain stopped, the water was cleared rapidly.

The morning rain that continued for several hours led to water gushing into the storerooms of the city's most popular shopping destination, Connaught Place, and the closure of the Minto Bridge underpass for traffic due to waterlogging.

This was the season's first heavy spell of rain. An "orange" alert was sounded for Saturday and a "yellow" alert has been sounded for Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

(With inputs from wires)