Delhi rains: Massive traffic snarls in national capital amid heavy downpour, know which routes to avoid

The national capital saw severe rains over most of Delhi-NCR, leading to waterlogging in several sections of the city on October 8 and October 9. Reports of traffic jams came in from all around the nation's capital on Saturday as heavy rains pummelling the metropolis. Accordingly, the Delhi Traffic Police has suggested that travellers prepare in advance. New Rohtak Road is flooded at the red signal at Anand Parbat, causing delays for traffic coming from Zakhira. Commuters should choose other routes. To inform commuters, the Delhi Traffic Police department used Twitter.

An official statement claims that the city has seen nonstop rain for the last 12 hours. Several events affecting traffic have been observed in Delhi, including waterlogging, the growth of potholes, etc. As a consequence, there were delays, snarls, and complaints about traffic congestion.

"The Traffic Control Room flashed messages to all DCPs (traffic ranges), ACPs (traffic districts), and traffic inspectors to mobilize a maximum number of staff, motorcycle patrol teams, and cranes in the field to ensure manual regulation of traffic at intersections where there was no power supply, remove broken down vehicles and restore the normal flow of traffic," the statement said.

Traffic Alert

Kindly avoid Netaji Subhash Marg, Nai Sadak Road, Chawri Bazar Road,Ajmeri Gate Road, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road,Chitra Gupt Road, Panchkuiya Marg,Mandir Marg between 1400 hrs & 2000 hrs due to Shobha Yatra of Maharishi Valmiki. October 9, 2022

According to the statement, four reports of waterlogging were made from Pragati Maidan, the Dhaula Kuan overpass, Maharani Bagh to Kilokari, and Jhandewalan roundabout on Panchkuiyan Road.

Traffic Alert

Kindly avoid Bara Hindu Rao Marg, Pahari Dhiraj Road, Maharaj Agrasen Marg, Qutub Road, Hare Ram Marg, Swami Vivekananda Marg,Katra Baryan Road, Lal Kuan Bazar Road, Hamdard Road,Chawari Bazar Road between 1200 hrs & 2200 hrs due to Eid -e- Milad-ul-Nabi Procession. October 9, 2022

Moti Bagh to Dhaula Kuan Flyover highway in front of Moti Bagh Gurudwara and Aurobindo Marg has got two reports of potholes, it added. Commuters have also taken to Twitter to report on traffic delays throughout the city.

The Zakhira flyover has reportedly been experiencing heavy traffic congestion. The Najafgarh route towards Bahadurgarh and the Ring Road from Raja Garden Chowk to Dhaula Kuan loop also saw similar chaos at the same time.