Delhi Rain: Avoid THESE routes today, traffic police issues advisory as heavy downpour lashes city

Rains continued to lash Delhi, leading to waterlogging and affecting traffic movement in several areas of the city.

The national capital has been witnessing an incessant spell of light to moderate rain for the past two days. The weather department has predicted more rains on Friday.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded one notch above normal at 22 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at around 28 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD issued a 'yellow alert', cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in Delhi.

Delhi police advised the commuters to avoid Mahatma Gandhi Marg between Moti Bagh Junction to Dhaula Kuan due to slow-moving traffic. “Due to road cave-in near Satya Niketan, there is slow moving traffic,” it said in a tweet.

The traffic from Mahipalpur - close to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, towards Mehrauli was also affected owing to the downpour. “Traffic is affected on Phirni Road and Tooda Mandi Red Light, Najafgarh due to waterlogging. Kindly avoid the stretch,” the traffic department said in another tweet.

(With inputs from PTI)